'Poor Pilot Haha': Sadistic Pak Netizens Joke About India's Tejas Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025

A Tejas fighter jet fatally crashed during a demonstration at the ongoing Dubai Air Show 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport on Friday. The Indian Air Force acknowledged in a statement that the pilot died in the unfortunate event.

“The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A Court of Inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said.

A deeply painful moment for Indian aviation. Watching Tejas crash with no sign of ejection is something that leaves you shaken. Our pilots carry the nation’s pride every time they fly, and seeing this feels like a punch to the heart. Still waiting for clarity, but the visuals… pic.twitter.com/BDlJhnC4k4 — Shashank Singh (@shashank_seo) November 21, 2025

Social media users have been able to access footage of the disaster, which shows the aircraft nosediving before colliding with the earth. After the plane crashed, there was a huge explosion and a huge cloud of fire.

On the other hand, a shameful display can be seen on social media, especially from Pakistani social media handlers, who are joking about the tragedy and utilizing the moment to take a dig at India's aviation standards.

Several such posts and reactions are pouring on social media by Pakistani nationals. These shameful reactions are coming from the long-standing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Instead of viewing it as a technical mishap, a section of users is interpreting it through the lens of competition, using humour, mockery, and memes to portray superiority in aviation standards.

However, such reactions often come after overlooking the gravity of the accident and the human risk involved, reducing a serious incident to a meme trend.

The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down around 02:10 pm local time while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience. This is the second incident of Tejas crashing. Earlier, in 2024, a Tejas had crashed in Pokhran, Rajasthan, due to engine failure.