 VIDEO: Haryana Youths Performing Stunts On Roof Of Moving Thar Narrowly Escape Being Run Over By Truck; Prompts Police Action
VIDEO: Haryana Youths Performing Stunts On Roof Of Moving Thar Narrowly Escape Being Run Over By Truck; Prompts Police Action

A shocking incident from Haryana’s Nuh district has gone viral after a video showed three youths performing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving Mahindra Thar. The stunt nearly turned fatal when the driver suddenly applied the brakes, sending all three crashing onto the road.

Rutunjay Dole Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
VIDEO: Haryana Youths Performing Stunts On Roof Of Moving Thar Narrowly Escape Being Run Over By Truck; Prompts Police Action

In the clip, the men can be seen standing atop the SUV as it speeds down the highway. When the vehicle halts abruptly, the trio falls directly in front of a truck coming across the way. The truck driver managed to stop just in time, narrowly preventing what could have been a horrific accident. The youths also escaped being crushed under the Thar’s wheels by inches.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has triggered widespread outrage online, with social media users demanding strict action against those responsible. Residents allege that despite repeated directions from the Director General of Police (DGP) to curb such stunts, enforcement in the area remains ignorant.

A police official has now confirmed that action will be taken against those responsible. Traffic police and local stations have been instructed to identify vehicles involved in such reckless acts, issue challans, track modified SUVs entering the district, and tighten overall monitoring.

Appealing to the youth of Haryana, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) warned that risking one’s life for the sake of a reel is not bravery but recklessness, adding that such acts “can destroy an entire family in seconds.”

