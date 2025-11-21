 'Reel Doctor, Unethical Behaviour': Paediatrician Criticised For Vaccinating Toddlers By Singing, Throwing Syringes In Viral Videos
A popular paediatrician influencer, Dr. Imran Patel, has come under intense criticism after a video surfaced showing him vaccinating toddlers in what many online users are calling an “unethical and unsafe” manner. In the viral clip, the doctor is seen singing songs, tapping on the desk, and performing playful antics to distract children as he performs the vaccination.

Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
In the viral clip, the doctor is seen singing songs, tapping on the desk, and performing playful antics to distract children as he performs the vaccination. While many viewers initially thought the behaviour was meant to make the process easier for kids, several healthcare professionals and parents were quick to point out alarming concerns.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens highlighted that Dr. Patel could be seen improperly disposing of used syringes, tossing them aside instead of disposing of them in certified medical waste containers. Users argued that such casual handling of biohazardous materials violates basic medical protocol and sets a dangerous example for his large online audience.

The influencer is also facing backlash for featuring unfamiliar toddlers in nearly all of his content, with many questioning whether proper parental consent and safeguarding measures were followed. X User also also doctor by professional wrote, "You don't want yourself or your kid to be a content for a reel. And that is a bigger concern for me than his syringe disposal methods, which I believe would be proper since he runs his hospital."

Another user commented, "Many doctor influencers with millions of followers cross ethical lines, break SOPs, and even mock patients for short-lived fame."

Another user commented, "As a parent, I am very uncomfortable with that kissing and touching. He may be doing that to garner views with parents' consent. But aren't doctors taught to be extremely careful around minors and females?"

One user also claimed that, "I even saw him advertising for some health drink for kids. That's clearly unethical."

Critics say that turning routine vaccination procedures into entertainment for social media crosses ethical boundaries, especially when minors are involved. As the video continues to circulate, conversations around influencer culture, medical ethics, and child safety are intensifying, with many calling for authorities to review the doctor’s content practices.

