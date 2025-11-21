 Earthquake In Kolkata: Visuals Show Panic Moments As Citizens Rush For Safety; WATCH
Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Kolkata at around 10:10 AM today, sending residents rushing out of homes, offices, and high-rises in panic. The sudden jolts, which lasted several seconds, left many startled as interiors inside apartments and windows shook across multiple neighbourhoods, as seen in visuals surfacing on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Earthquake In Kolkata: Visuals Show Panic Moments As Citizens Rush For Safety; WATCH | X @Metanumaym

Within minutes, several visuals began pouring on social media, showing citizens gathering outside residential complexes, educational institutions, and commercial buildings.

In various clips, evacuation procedures were seen underway, with people standing in open areas and sharing real-time updates about the tremors they felt.

Earlier, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh. According to preliminary seismic data, the quake occurred at 10:10 AM, with its epicentre located at latitude 23.77°N and longitude 90.51°E, at a depth of 10 km.

