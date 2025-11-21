 Strong Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Surrounding Areas After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Bangladesh on Friday, November 21. Tremors were also felt in West Bengal's capital Kolkata at around 10:10 am. As per the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near Bangladesh's Narsingdi.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
An earthquake struck Bangladesh (Representational image) | PTI

Kolkata: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Bangladesh on Friday, November 21. Tremors were also felt in West Bengal's capital Kolkata and surrounding areas at around 10:10 am.

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck near Bangladesh's Narsingdi.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the quake. Terrifying visuals of the earthquake surfaced online. Netizens shared videos of fans, windows and other household objects swaying due to the quake.

The extent of collateral damage is not known. Tremors were also reportedly felt in other northeastern states, including Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

More details are still awaited.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale also jolted Pakistan in the early hours of Friday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 135 km.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/11/2025 03:09:12 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Pakistan," NCS wrote on X.

