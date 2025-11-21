'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1 Suffered Oil Leakage During Dubai Air Show 2025

LCA Tejas Mk1 (File Image) | X

New Delhi: India on Thursday debunked reports about the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the Dubai Air Show 2025. Recently, reports that surfaced on social media claimed that the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage during one of its flights. However, the fact check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed all these claims as “fake” and “baseless propaganda.”

The PIB Fact Check stated that the videos of LCA Tejas carrying out its flight show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS). It further added that this is a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions, like those in Dubai.

Several propaganda accounts are circulating videos claiming that at the #DubaiAirshow 2025, the Indian LCA #Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage.#PIBFactCheck



✅These claims are #Fake.



✅The videos show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's… pic.twitter.com/k4oQThqtA3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 20, 2025

“The false narrative is being deliberately pushed by these accounts to undermine the fighter’s proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda,” the PIB Fact-Check stated.

Earlier, India showcased its defence and aerospace capabilities at the Dubai Air Show 2025 from November 17–18. The Indian Air Force (IAF) participated with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed LCA Tejas.

India's LCA Tejas Mk1 fighter jet performs aerial display at Dubai Airshow, executing high-G turns pic.twitter.com/YWsRVywPUC — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 19, 2025

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the Indian delegation at the event starting on Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian contingent comprised senior representatives from the Defence Ministry, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Armed Forces.

Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart to discuss avenues for enhanced defence cooperation. He also presided over an industry roundtable featuring around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the US, Brazil, the UK, and Italy, where discussions focused on advancing defence technology collaboration and expanding manufacturing prospects in India.