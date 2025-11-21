 'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1 Suffered Oil Leakage During Dubai Air Show 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1 Suffered Oil Leakage During Dubai Air Show 2025

'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1 Suffered Oil Leakage During Dubai Air Show 2025

India on Thursday debunked reports about the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the Dubai Air Show 2025. Recently, reports that surfaced on social media claimed that the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage during one of its flights. However, PIB Fact Check termed all these claims as “fake” and “baseless propaganda.”

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
LCA Tejas Mk1 (File Image) | X

New Delhi: India on Thursday debunked reports about the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the Dubai Air Show 2025. Recently, reports that surfaced on social media claimed that the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage during one of its flights. However, the fact check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed all these claims as “fake” and “baseless propaganda.”

The PIB Fact Check stated that the videos of LCA Tejas carrying out its flight show routine, intentional draining of condensed water from the aircraft's Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS). It further added that this is a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions, like those in Dubai.

“The false narrative is being deliberately pushed by these accounts to undermine the fighter’s proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda,” the PIB Fact-Check stated.

Read Also
Viral Picture Shows IAF Pilots Interacting Cordially With Pak Counterpart At Dubai Air Show 2025
article-image

Earlier, India showcased its defence and aerospace capabilities at the Dubai Air Show 2025 from November 17–18. The Indian Air Force (IAF) participated with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed LCA Tejas.

FPJ Shorts
Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story—VIDEO
Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story—VIDEO
Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Really Play Football Inside The White House? Here's The Truth
Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Really Play Football Inside The White House? Here's The Truth
CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pay Tributes On Maharashtra Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Highlight Ongoing Development Efforts
CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pay Tributes On Maharashtra Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Highlight Ongoing Development Efforts
Vedanta Group Firm Hindustan Zinc Holds High-Level Stakeholder Consultation Workshop In Jaipur To Advance Proposal Of A Zinc Park
Vedanta Group Firm Hindustan Zinc Holds High-Level Stakeholder Consultation Workshop In Jaipur To Advance Proposal Of A Zinc Park

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the Indian delegation at the event starting on Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian contingent comprised senior representatives from the Defence Ministry, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Armed Forces.

Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart to discuss avenues for enhanced defence cooperation. He also presided over an industry roundtable featuring around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the US, Brazil, the UK, and Italy, where discussions focused on advancing defence technology collaboration and expanding manufacturing prospects in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Strong Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Surrounding Areas After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh

Strong Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Surrounding Areas After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bangladesh

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Earthquake In Kolkata: Visuals Show Panic Moments As Citizens Rush For Safety; WATCH

Earthquake In Kolkata: Visuals Show Panic Moments As Citizens Rush For Safety; WATCH

'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1...

'False Narrative, Baseless Propaganda': India Debunks Fake News Claiming IAF's LCA Tejas Mk1...

‘Space Was Easier’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Quips About Bengaluru Traffic At Tech Summit;...

‘Space Was Easier’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Quips About Bengaluru Traffic At Tech Summit;...