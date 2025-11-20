Viral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's Kakinada

Postal Employee Found Watching P*rn On Duty | X/@bigtvtelugu

Kakinada: A shocking and shameful incident, raising questions about the conduct of government employees during duty hours, has come to light in Tallarevu Mandal, Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, where a postal department employee was allegedly caught watching obscene videos on his mobile phone while on duty.

A video of the employee watching the obscene content has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The footage shows the employee sitting comfortably at his chair in front of his computer while watching the explicit video. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

The incident has reportedly sparked outrage among local residents, who had been waiting for hours to get their essential postal work completed.

According to local reports, several people had gathered at the Tallarevu postal office. However, the staff reportedly kept informing the public that there was a technical issue with the office computer systems, causing delays.

It later emerged that the employee in question had been watching explicit content on his phone during working hours. Reportedly, the employee has been suspended from service.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the conduct and professionalism of government employees during working hours. Many have slammed the lack of accountability, especially as ordinary people are forced to wait in long queues, sometimes for hours, to have their essential work or official tasks completed. Such behaviour has raised serious questions about efficiency, responsibility, and the quality of public service delivery in government offices.

Similar Incident

Earlier in 2023, Tripura BJP MLA Jadav Lal Nath, was reportedly seen watching porn on his mobile phone during the state assembly session. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.