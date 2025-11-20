 Viral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's Kakinada
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's Kakinada

Viral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's Kakinada

A video of the employee watching the obscene content has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The footage shows the employee sitting comfortably at his chair in front of his computer while watching the explicit video. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Postal Employee Found Watching P*rn On Duty | X/@bigtvtelugu

Kakinada: A shocking and shameful incident, raising questions about the conduct of government employees during duty hours, has come to light in Tallarevu Mandal, Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, where a postal department employee was allegedly caught watching obscene videos on his mobile phone while on duty.

A video of the employee watching the obscene content has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The footage shows the employee sitting comfortably at his chair in front of his computer while watching the explicit video. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

The incident has reportedly sparked outrage among local residents, who had been waiting for hours to get their essential postal work completed.

Read Also
Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH
article-image

According to local reports, several people had gathered at the Tallarevu postal office. However, the staff reportedly kept informing the public that there was a technical issue with the office computer systems, causing delays.

FPJ Shorts
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive
VIDEO Shows Indian Pilots Closely Observing & Clicking Photos Of Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder At Dubai Airshow 2025
VIDEO Shows Indian Pilots Closely Observing & Clicking Photos Of Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder At Dubai Airshow 2025

It later emerged that the employee in question had been watching explicit content on his phone during working hours. Reportedly, the employee has been suspended from service.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the conduct and professionalism of government employees during working hours. Many have slammed the lack of accountability, especially as ordinary people are forced to wait in long queues, sometimes for hours, to have their essential work or official tasks completed. Such behaviour has raised serious questions about efficiency, responsibility, and the quality of public service delivery in government offices.

Read Also
Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session
article-image

Similar Incident

Earlier in 2023, Tripura BJP MLA Jadav Lal Nath, was reportedly seen watching porn on his mobile phone during the state assembly session. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying! Leopard Carries Away Pet Dog From Police Station In Uttarakhand's Nainital; Chilling...

Terrifying! Leopard Carries Away Pet Dog From Police Station In Uttarakhand's Nainital; Chilling...

Viral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's...

Viral VIDEO: Postal Office Employee Caught Watching P*rn On Mobile Phone While On Duty In AP's...

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

First Look: Inside Netra Mantena & Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding Invitation

Who Is The Indo-US Couple Whose Lavish Udaipur Wedding Will Be Attended By Trump Jr. And 126 Celebs...

Who Is The Indo-US Couple Whose Lavish Udaipur Wedding Will Be Attended By Trump Jr. And 126 Celebs...

Dog Tears Apart Car While Looking For Hidden Rat Inside It In Goa; Viral Video Leaves Internet...

Dog Tears Apart Car While Looking For Hidden Rat Inside It In Goa; Viral Video Leaves Internet...