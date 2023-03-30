Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session | Twitter video screen grab

Tripura BJP leader Jadab Lal Nath was spotted watching a porn video inside the assembly during an ongoing session. Somebody standing behind him seems to have shot the video.

Watch video here:

Badbassa MLA watched porn on his tablet

An MLA from Bagbassa constituency, Jadab is seen watching the video on his tablet and pretending to pay attention to what is being said in the ongoing assembly session. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

Rajeev Bhattacharya, Tripura BJP President said that a notice will be sent to Jadab in this regard on behalf of the party.