 Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session

Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session

Somebody behind him seems to have shot the video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session | Twitter video screen grab

Tripura BJP leader Jadab Lal Nath was spotted watching a porn video inside the assembly during an ongoing session. Somebody standing behind him seems to have shot the video.

Watch video here:

Badbassa MLA watched porn on his tablet

An MLA from Bagbassa constituency, Jadab is seen watching the video on his tablet and pretending to pay attention to what is being said in the ongoing assembly session. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

Rajeev Bhattacharya, Tripura BJP President said that a notice will be sent to Jadab in this regard on behalf of the party.

Read Also
Porn film plays at Patna railway station TV screens, scandalised passengers record clip as visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session

Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session

Judge from New York fired after his side business on OnlyFans was exposed

Judge from New York fired after his side business on OnlyFans was exposed

Flight passenger drops 'sealed' alcohol bottle at check-in counter, but after landing THIS left him...

Flight passenger drops 'sealed' alcohol bottle at check-in counter, but after landing THIS left him...

Japanese man to pay $14,700 fine for 4,500 smoke breaks at work

Japanese man to pay $14,700 fine for 4,500 smoke breaks at work

Unacademy lays off 12% of workforce in its latest round of job cuts

Unacademy lays off 12% of workforce in its latest round of job cuts