 Porn film plays on Patna railway station screen, passengers record clip as visuals surface
Passengers started recording the incident on their smartphone cameras and few even shared visuals of the clip on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Authorities at the Patna Junction Railway Station on Sunday were in for a rude shock as a porn film started playing on a display screen on platform number 10.

The clip played for nearly three minutes instead of advertisements on the LCD screen at around 9.30 am.

Blurred clips of the incident are going viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered against Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for this embarassment. It has been fined and blacklisted by the Indian Railways.

The complaint was filed by some passengers at Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The RPF contacted the agency responsible for running advertisements on the screens and asked it to stop the relay of the porn clip in front of people, including women and children.

