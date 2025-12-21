 UP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee Employment Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee Employment Scam

UP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee Employment Scam

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said investigations led to the recovery of data containing nearly 10,000 mobile numbers, many of which were already used for fraudulent transactions. Out of these, 6,450 numbers were found directly linked to financial dealings related to the scam. Police are analysing the data to identify the total number of victim and the exact amount siphoned off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an interstate job fraud racket operating from a call centre in Noida and arrested seven accused, including two women, in connection with a scam worth crores of rupees. |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an interstate job fraud racket operating from a call centre in Noida and arrested seven accused, including two women, in connection with a scam worth crores of rupees. The action was taken by the Baghpat cyber cell following complaints registered on the Government of India’s Pratibimb portal.

According to police, the accused targeted job seekers by posing as representatives of reputed companies. Victims were subjected to fake interview processes and later sent forged offer letters and agreement documents. Under the pretext of registration fees, security deposits, and processing charges, the gang extracted money from candidates across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said investigations led to the recovery of data containing nearly 10,000 mobile numbers, many of which were already used for fraudulent transactions. Out of these, 6,450 numbers were found directly linked to financial dealings related to the scam. Police are analysing the data to identify the total number of victim and the exact amount siphoned off.

Read Also
UP: Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Issued Across 48 Districts Of Uttar Pradesh Over Next 48...
article-image

The arrested accused include residents of Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, East Delhi, and Noida. During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones, two laptops, forged SIM cards, fake appointment letters, bank passbooks, cheque books, ATM cards, and audio recordings of fake interviews.

FPJ Shorts
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Continues World Cup Form, Slams Stunning Half-Century In Vizag
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns
UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags Demographic Targeting Concerns
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Women’s Title At 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament
Joshna Chinappa Clinches Women’s Title At 80th CCI Western India Squash Tournament
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up: Angry Netizens Say 'RIP BB Star Maa' As Thanuja Finishes Runner-Up
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up: Angry Netizens Say 'RIP BB Star Maa' As Thanuja Finishes Runner-Up

Police said the gang operated in an organised manner and further investigation is underway to identify additional associates and trace the money trail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags...

UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags...

Uttar Pradesh News: Gorakhpur Civic Supervisor Suspended After Cow Nears CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Gorakhpur Civic Supervisor Suspended After Cow Nears CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

UP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee...

UP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee...

UP: Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Issued Across 48 Districts Of Uttar Pradesh Over Next 48...

UP: Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert Issued Across 48 Districts Of Uttar Pradesh Over Next 48...

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah Crisis Deepens: Leadership Uncertainty Sparks Unease Within Karnataka...

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah Crisis Deepens: Leadership Uncertainty Sparks Unease Within Karnataka...