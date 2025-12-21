UP Police Bust Interstate Job Fraud Racket In Noida Call Centre, Seven Arrested In Crore-Rupee Employment Scam

Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an interstate job fraud racket operating from a call centre in Noida and arrested seven accused, including two women, in connection with a scam worth crores of rupees. |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an interstate job fraud racket operating from a call centre in Noida and arrested seven accused, including two women, in connection with a scam worth crores of rupees. The action was taken by the Baghpat cyber cell following complaints registered on the Government of India’s Pratibimb portal.

According to police, the accused targeted job seekers by posing as representatives of reputed companies. Victims were subjected to fake interview processes and later sent forged offer letters and agreement documents. Under the pretext of registration fees, security deposits, and processing charges, the gang extracted money from candidates across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said investigations led to the recovery of data containing nearly 10,000 mobile numbers, many of which were already used for fraudulent transactions. Out of these, 6,450 numbers were found directly linked to financial dealings related to the scam. Police are analysing the data to identify the total number of victim and the exact amount siphoned off.

The arrested accused include residents of Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, East Delhi, and Noida. During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones, two laptops, forged SIM cards, fake appointment letters, bank passbooks, cheque books, ATM cards, and audio recordings of fake interviews.

Police said the gang operated in an organised manner and further investigation is underway to identify additional associates and trace the money trail.