DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah Crisis Deepens: Leadership Uncertainty Sparks Unease Within Karnataka Congress

Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar |

Bengaluru, December 21: The Karnataka Congress is facing growing internal discomfort as questions over leadership clarity refuse to die down in the state. What was once limited to closed-door discussions has now begun surfacing openly, sending a clear signal to the party’s central leadership in Delhi.

'DK Shivakumar For CM' Chants Go Public

In recent weeks, party workers have been openly chanting “DK Shivakumar for Chief Minister” at public places. Such slogans were first heard at an airport during the arrival of senior leaders and have now been repeated in Belagavi, showing that the sentiment is spreading beyond isolated pockets. The ground mood, many insiders say, has shifted from quiet murmurs to loud chants.

Shivakumar Maintains Tactical Silence

DK Shivakumar has maintained tactical over the issue. Yesterday, he said, “High Command will call us at appropriate time, we will wait for their call.” Reacting over VR Sudarshan's letters to AICC asking to resolve the power tussle in the state, DK Shivakumar said, "There is 'no confusion'; all this has been created by media and opposition."

Shivakumar also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close aide KN Rajanna and said that there is no confusion and denied any rift. He said, "Rajanna is my close friend, I am CM's close friend too, no difference of opinion between us in last 16 years."

Signals Can't Be Ignored

This change has made the situation harder to ignore. The signals are no longer whispered within party corridors but are now visible in public spaces. Several Congress leaders privately admit that there is a sense of restlessness within the cadre, with many wanting a clear roadmap from the high command on leadership going forward.

Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar Leadership Question

At the heart of the issue is the ongoing confusion around whether there will be any leadership rotation between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. While Siddaramaiah has repeatedly said there is no power-sharing formula and that he will continue as Chief Minister, Shivakumar has maintained that an “understanding” exists and that the final call rests with the party leadership.

Delhi’s Silence Fuels Confusion

Delhi’s continued silence on the matter is now creating confusion at the constituency level. Local leaders and workers say the lack of clarity makes it difficult to plan politically and communicate a united message to voters. Without a firm direction, factions risk becoming more entrenched.

High Command’s Balancing Act

The Congress high command is facing a delicate balancing act. Acting too quickly could make it seem reactive to public pressure, but delaying clarity further could deepen internal divisions. Senior party figures are aware that prolonged uncertainty may weaken organisational discipline.

High Stakes For Congress In Karnataka

Karnataka remains one of the most crucial states for the Congress, both politically and symbolically. With leadership signals becoming louder and more public by the day, the pressure is mounting on the party’s central leadership to step in and bring clarity before internal unease turns into a larger political challenge.