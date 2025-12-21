 Uttar Pradesh News: Gorakhpur Civic Supervisor Suspended After Cow Nears CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vehicle
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Gorakhpur: A municipal supervisor in Gorakhpur was suspended on Sunday after a stray cow approached the Chief Minister's vehicle moments after he alighted to inaugurate an overbridge on Friday evening. Video footage from the event shows the cow moving towards the vehicle shortly after the CM and local MP Ravi Kishan exited the car. Security personnel immediately surrounded and diverted the animal.

Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal ordered an internal investigation to ascertain how the cow breached the security perimeter established for the VVIP movement. Preliminary inquiry pointed to negligence by Nagar Nigam Supervisor Arvind Kumar, who was responsible for monitoring municipal work in the area, leading to his suspension. The Commissioner stated that lapses concerning VVIP security would not be tolerated and that surveillance protocols would be strengthened.

This marks the third reported security concern in the past 17 days. Previous incidents include an intoxicated youth breaching the security ring to approach the stage at an event in Varanasi on December 2, and an unauthorized bus appearing ahead of a warning point on the CM's convoy route in Lucknow on December 4, which also resulted in action against police personnel

