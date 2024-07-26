Mumbai Auto Rickshaw's Van Gogh-Inspired Appearance Goes Viral; Netizens React To 'The Starry Night' Vehicle

Mumbai Auto Rickshaw's Van Gogh-Inspired Look |

A photo of Van Gogh-inspired auto rickshaw has surfaced on social media and it is going viral for its unusual appearance. Ditching the common kaali-peeli look of the vehicle, this one carried a special touch as it took inspiration from the much-admired Dutch painter.

The auto rickshaw carried a Thane-based number plate (MH 04) and was spotted routing on the roads of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Van Gogh auto spotted in Mumbai; Check post

The rickshaw carried the colours and strokes of Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' artwork. With quite a much resemblance, the popular painting was sketched on the vehicle. Undoubtedly, the painting gave the three wheeler an eye-catchy aesthetic look.

The photo was posted by the Instagram page 'AndheriWest Shit Posting' on July 25. It has already caught the attention of internet users and made the post go viral on the social media site. The click has received more than 9,500 likes and a hundred comments.

Taking to the comments section, netizens were seen expressing their amazement to the Van Gogh-themed auto rickshaw, which stood out of the usual auto rickshaws. The users echoed their voices to call this the 'coolest rickshaw' they've ever seen.

"We got Van Gogh Auto before GTA VI," said people while reacting to the viral post. They were both stunned and amused by its look, but wondered whether even this auto would, like most drivers, say a no to their destination. On this note, people wrote whether the vehicle would say "Van Gogh" or "Van no Go-gh." "On a starry night, he rejected me twice," netizens commented.