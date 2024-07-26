PHOTOS: From Ramen To Sithapal, Meme Edits Of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Go Viral On Reddit

Meme Edits Of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Go Viral | All images from r/indiameme

Shortly after the Budget Day, a Reddit user shared a couple of images of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which were edited using word play. From ramen to sithapal, her name inspired a bunch of memes. The user replaced her hair with curly ramen noodles and even placed her image cutout into a bunch of custard apples.

Take a look at the meme edits performed on the minister's photos as you read through this story on a lighthearted note.

The Reddit post carried a series of memes inspired by Nirmala Sitharaman, which extended to a wide range of creativity - it carried associations with a popular wrestler and also tweaked food items.

A video post was uploaded on the social media platform which listed the meme creations. It opened by showing 'Nirmala Sitha-ramen,' where her hair was edited and replaced with noodles. Seconds into the clip, the photo changed to remind people of the popular detergent brand Nirma. The edited version titled it 'Nirma Sitharaman' and dropped a picture of the minister on the product pack.

Next, the user showed how he imagined Nimo Tai as a professional wrestler. A basic edit was made to morph the face of Nirmala Sitharaman with that of Roman Reigns. This version was termed by the creator as 'Nirmala Sitharoman.'

Read Also Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

The meme creation didn't end there. There was more to it.

The visuals which popped up further showed images of the minister fitted into a bunch of unplucked custard apples, a sitar player, and a fierce cheetah. The titles of the memes were attributed respectively as Nirmala Sithaphal-raman, Nirmala Sitar-aman, and Nirmala Cheetah-raman.