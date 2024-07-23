Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

Budget 2024 memes have hit social media soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started presenting the budget at the Parliament earlier on July 23. As she commenced her Budget speech, X users reacted to it with memes. They shared a wide range of memes to let others know about the Budget day.

While a group of netizens were keen to keep a track of points made in the address and drop memes accordingly, others just uploaded posts to follow the trending topic on the platform. Some of them even asked their CA friends, in a meme-based way, to take note of the address and simplify it for them.

Check memes below

Nirmala Tai delivering #Budget2024



Me to my CA friends : pic.twitter.com/f6rcJmasWr — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 23, 2024

Sitharaman during her Budget speech made promises for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs 26,000 crore for highways in Bihar and stating that enhance the efforts towards the AP Reorganisation Act. As her speech mentioned about these two states and commitments for them, people rolled out memes in the most hilarious way. They used Fahadh Faasil's trending Aavesham reel scene reacting to the Budget speech points along with other popular cine templates.

During the Budget 2024 delivery at the Parliament, hashtags related to the major event constantly trended on X. #Budget2024 and #NirmalaSitharaman marked the top positions on the trending panel.