 Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBudget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

While a group of netizens were keen to keep a track of points made in the address and drop memes accordingly, others just uploaded posts to follow the trending topic on the platform.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Budget 2024 memes have hit social media soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started presenting the budget at the Parliament earlier on July 23. As she commenced her Budget speech, X users reacted to it with memes. They shared a wide range of memes to let others know about the Budget day.

While a group of netizens were keen to keep a track of points made in the address and drop memes accordingly, others just uploaded posts to follow the trending topic on the platform. Some of them even asked their CA friends, in a meme-based way, to take note of the address and simplify it for them.

Check memes below

Read Also
Budget 2024 LIVE: No Changes On Direct, Indirect Tax Rates Including Import Duties; Parliament To...
article-image

Sitharaman during her Budget speech made promises for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs 26,000 crore for highways in Bihar and stating that enhance the efforts towards the AP Reorganisation Act. As her speech mentioned about these two states and commitments for them, people rolled out memes in the most hilarious way. They used Fahadh Faasil's trending Aavesham reel scene reacting to the Budget speech points along with other popular cine templates.

During the Budget 2024 delivery at the Parliament, hashtags related to the major event constantly trended on X. #Budget2024 and #NirmalaSitharaman marked the top positions on the trending panel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dashing Rehna Beta, Kisipe Believe Mat Karna': Chembur's 'Anna' Rides Auto Rickshaw As Hobby, Gives...

'Dashing Rehna Beta, Kisipe Believe Mat Karna': Chembur's 'Anna' Rides Auto Rickshaw As Hobby, Gives...

Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament

Urinals 'Only For Class-1 Officers' Sparks Outrage On X After Photo Of Reserved Toilet Allegedly...

Urinals 'Only For Class-1 Officers' Sparks Outrage On X After Photo Of Reserved Toilet Allegedly...

'Pretty Confident Drunk': BJP Takes A Dig At Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Over Slurred Speech...

'Pretty Confident Drunk': BJP Takes A Dig At Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Over Slurred Speech...

Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs