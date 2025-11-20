 Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, Falls Off Miss Universe Stage, Ends Up On Stretcher; Video Goes Viral
Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, Falls Off Miss Universe Stage, Ends Up On Stretcher; Video Goes Viral

The 28-year-old contestant was walking in a sweeping orange gown when she suddenly slipped off the ramp’s edge. A separate video circulating on social platforms shows an individual being transported on a stretcher shortly after the fall.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Thailand: A dramatic moment at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Thailand has sparked global attention after Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, tumbled off the stage during the evening gown presentation, an incident captured in a viral social media video.

The Miss Universe Organisation confirmed on Wednesday, November 19, that Henry is in stable condition following the accident. In a statement to USA TODAY, officials said she sustained a couple of minor wounds and is currently under medical care at a hospital in Bangkok, where she is expected to remain overnight for observation. Pageant president Raul Rocha Cantu visited Henry alongside her family, later posting on Instagram that she suffered no fractures and is under good care as she recovers.

Who Is Gabrielle Henry?

Henry, a 28-year-old physician specialising in ophthalmology and a dedicated advocate for the visually impaired, has long dreamed of competing on the Miss Universe stage. Crowned Miss Jamaica Universe last August, she had been preparing for Friday’s main competition at the 74th annual pageant, an event already overshadowed by controversy. Her journey to the crown was one of persistence: she first entered her national pageant in 2023 but fell short, returning this year to secure the title.

Miss Universe 2025: Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, Who Walked Out Of An Event After Being Called...
Thailand Director Nawat Itsaragrisil Calls Miss Mexico 'Dumb'

The pageant itself has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly insulted Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, calling her 'dumb' during a livestream to contestants on November 4.

The remark led a walkout by fellow competitors and drew widespread condemnation. Miss Universe Mexico later labelled the incident unacceptable. Although Itsaragrisil issued an emotional apology, the backlash continued, leading Cantu to impose sanctions that bar the Thai director from nearly all events surrounding the 74th pageant.

