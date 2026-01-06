 'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

US President Donald Trump said the US is not at war with Venezuela and won’t push for elections soon, prioritizing stabilization and rebuilding after capturing Nicolás Maduro. He highlighted US oil companies' role in restoring Venezuela’s energy sector, denied war claims, and stated he’s in charge, while preparing for a possible second military action if needed.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States is not at war with Venezuela and will not push for elections there in the near term, arguing that the country must first be stabilised and its infrastructure rebuilt following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Trump said Venezuela would not hold elections in the next 30 days, saying conditions on the ground made voting unrealistic. “We have to fix the country first,” Trump said. “You can’t have an election if people can’t even vote.”

Trump said Washington’s focus is on restoring basic order and rebuilding the economy. “We have to nurse the country back to health,” he said, indicating that the transition would take time.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Express Evacuated After It Receives Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Express Evacuated After It Receives Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Read Also
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
article-image

The president said US oil companies could play a central role in rebuilding Venezuela’s energy infrastructure, an effort he suggested could take less than 18 months. He said the United States may subsidise part of the effort, but insisted that oil companies would ultimately bear the costs and recover their investments.

“A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue,” Trump said.

Trump rejected claims that the United States is engaged in a war with Venezuela. “No, we’re not,” he said. “We’re at war with people that sell drugs. We’re at war with people that empty their prisons into our country and empty their drug addicts and empty their mental institutions into our country.”

He said responsibility for Venezuela’s collapse lay with its leadership, which he accused of exporting crime and instability. Maduro was seized during a US raid in Caracas and later arraigned in New York on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy.

Read Also
Venezuela: Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Presidential Palace In Caracas After Nicolas Maduro, His Wife...
article-image

Trump said Rodríguez has been cooperating with US officials but denied there was any communication between Washington and her camp before Maduro’s removal.

“No, that’s not the case,” Trump said, adding that a determination would soon be made on whether sanctions against Rodríguez would remain in place.

Asked who is ultimately in charge of Venezuela, Trump gave a one-word answer: “Me.”

Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been deeply involved in communications with Venezuela’s leadership, noting that Rubio “speaks to her fluently in Spanish” and that their “relationship has been very strong.”

Read Also
‘I Am A Decent Man, President Of My Country’: Nicolas Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In US Court
article-image

Trump also said the United States is prepared to launch a second military incursion if cooperation breaks down, though he said he does not believe that will be necessary. “We’re prepared to do it,” he said. “We anticipated doing it, actually.”

Trump dismissed criticism that he failed to seek congressional approval for the operation, saying lawmakers were aware of US actions. “We have good support congressionally,” he said, declining to elaborate on who knew what and when.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

Nikita Rao Godishala Murder In US: Victim's Father Says Accused Is Not Ex-Boyfriend, Alleges 'Former...

Nikita Rao Godishala Murder In US: Victim's Father Says Accused Is Not Ex-Boyfriend, Alleges 'Former...

'Is This What They're Feeding Celebs?': Netizens Troll Critic Choice Awards After Food Plate's...

'Is This What They're Feeding Celebs?': Netizens Troll Critic Choice Awards After Food Plate's...

'US Takeover Of Greenland Would Mark End Of NATO,' Says Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

'US Takeover Of Greenland Would Mark End Of NATO,' Says Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen