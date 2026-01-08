 Main Suspect Held In Blasphemy Lynching Of Hindu Garment Worker In Bangladesh
Bangladesh police have arrested Yasin Arafat, the main accused in the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh district. Das was dragged from his workplace and brutally killed by a mob on December 18. The arrest brings the total number of detainees in the case to 11.

Thursday, January 08, 2026
Bangladesh police have arrested the main suspect in the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker who was killed following allegations of blasphemy. The incident has sparked international outrage and renewed concerns over rising violence against religious minorities in the country.

Authorities identified the accused as Yasin Arafat, a former teacher alleged to have masterminded and led the attack.

The killing took place on December 18 in Mymensingh district. The 27-year-old victim was reportedly forced to quit his job by factory supervisors before being dragged out and handed over to an angry mob. The crowd allegedly beat Das to death, hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, with investigators saying some of his co-workers were also involved.

Police said Arafat fled the area after the incident and remained in hiding until his arrest on Thursday. Investigators claim he used his local influence to incite the mob, escalating a blasphemy allegation into deadly violence. With his arrest, the number of detainees in the case has increased to 11, following the earlier arrest of 10 others.

