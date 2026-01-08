 Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

The US seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic; the 28-member crew included three Indians, six Georgians, 17 Ukrainians and two Russians. Russia condemned the action as unlawful and urged humane treatment and release of foreign crew. Washington says the seizure enforced sanctions linked to Venezuela and that the UK supported the operation

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
US seized Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic sea | X/@US_EUCOM

The Russian-flagged vessel Marinera, which was seized by the United States on Wednesday in the North Atlantic, had three Indian nationals among its 28 crew members, according to a Russia Today report.

Russia has asked the US to ensure dignified and humane treatment for all detained crew members and has urged their release as soon as possible.

Apart from the three Indian nationals, the crew included six citizens of Georgia, 17 from Ukraine and two Russians. The vessel was reportedly chartered by a private trader.

“In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in waters on the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered under the jurisdiction of other states,” Russia’s transport ministry said in a statement.

US officials are currently investigating the ship’s ownership to ensure compliance with maritime and sanctions laws.

The United States seized the Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera on Wednesday in the North Atlantic after a weeks-long chase that reportedly involved Russian naval assets and was carried out with the knowledge and approval of the United Kingdom.

US officials said the seizure was a joint operation conducted by the US Coast Guard and the US military. The UK confirmed that it provided support to the US during the operation.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement, “UK Armed Forces provided pre-planned operational support, including basing, to US military assets interdicting the Bella 1 in the UK-Iceland-Greenland gap following a US request for assistance.”

