US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In North Atlantic - VIDEO

The United States on Wednesday reportedly seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Sea after chasing the vessel for more than two weeks. The move comes amid reports that Russia attempted to protect the ship by deploying naval forces to escort it. The operation is a joint effort by the Department of Homeland Security and the US military.

Confirming the operation, the US military’s European Command posted a statement on X. “The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov , in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," the statement read.

"This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar , showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland," the statement further said.

The tanker, originally known as Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned vessels and eluded attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it, prompting an extended chase across international waters. The vessel has since been renamed Marinera and is now sailing under a Russian flag.

The US Southern Command also confirmed the seizure of a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker M/T Sophia.

Marinera, had been travelling from Iran to Venezuela. However, it reportedly changed course and headed back into the Atlantic after trying to evade a US blockade to seize the sanction-hit oil tankers operating near Venezuelan waters.

Marinera is the latest vessel targeted under the Donald Trump administration, which has intensified efforts to disrupt oil shipments linked to Venezuela.

US has imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, accusing Nicolas Maduro’s government of using illicit exports to finance corruption and repression.

Earlier in December, US forces reportedly repelled an attempted boarding near Venezuela.

After the incident, a Russian flag painted onto the hull and the vessel was added to Russia's official shipping registry. Russia then issued an official diplomatic protest, demanding that US end its pursuit of the ship.