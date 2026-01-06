Venezuela: Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Presidential Palace In Caracas After Nicolas Maduro, His Wife Plead Not Guilty In US Court

Venezuela: Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Presidential Palace In Caracas (Screengrab) | X

Heavy gunfire was reported near Venezuela’s presidential palace on Monday night (local time). It triggered fresh security concerns in the Latin American country. Shots were heard near the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas around 8.00 pm, reported AFP, citing an eyewitness.

Some reports even claimed that drone activity was also noticed near Venezuela's presidential palace. Venezuelan security forces also reportedly opened fire in return.

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-aircraft gunfire reported in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. pic.twitter.com/RqT7a31XE8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 6, 2026

As per the White House, the US was "not involved" in the firing incident, reported BNO News. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties. The extent of collateral damage is also not known. The commotion near the presidential palace went on for nearly 45 minutes.

The development came after Venezuela's deposed President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the United States government of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported.

BREAKING:



🇻🇪 Venezuela under attack once again tonight



Reports of drones over Caracas airspace.



Reports of BMP-3 tanks in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela.



Gunfire everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Cw0tt5wcxn — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 6, 2026

As per CNN on Monday (local time), both Maduro and Flores denied the drug trafficking and weapons-related charges filed against them.

After the military operation to arrest Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, "We're in charge." Meanwhile, the Trump administration has signalled that it will closely monitor developments in Venezuela under interim leadership. However, Maduro's long-time vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as acting president on Monday.

🚨 BREAKING: Heavy gunfire erupting across Caracas, Venezuela RIGHT NOW!



Reports of intense shooting, tracers in the sky, and anti-aircraft fire near Miraflores Palace & military sites. pic.twitter.com/arxPtkHvu4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 6, 2026

Earlier in the day, Delcy Rodriguez officially took office as Venezuela's acting president. The oath of office was administered on Monday (local time) afternoon by her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

"I come as the executive vice president of the constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, to take the oath of office," Delcy Rodriguez said.

On Saturday, US forces entered the Venezuelan capital and captured Maduro and his wife. The couple was then taken to New York. The Donald Trump administration accused Maduro of being involved in an extensive drug-trafficking operation and smuggling narcotics into the US. The US had also called Maduro's government 'corrupt and illegitimate'.