Iran Protests: Unknown Assailant Chases Cop In Car, Shoots Him Dead Amid Ongoing Unrest Over Economic Crisis; Dramatic Video

Iran Protests: Unknown Assailant Chases Cop In Car, Shoots Him Dead Amid Ongoing Unrest Over Economic Crisis

Tehran: Massive protests gripped Iran over economic distress, leading to law and order problems in the country. Amid the ongoing protests, a video surfaced online showing unknown assailants killing a cop in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The viral video shows an unidentified assailant opening fire on a vehicle in which the cop was travelling. After the bullet was fired, the police personnel’s car veered off the road.

The video was shot from the vehicle in which the assailant was travelling. Only the nozzle of the gun is visible in the viral clip. The assailant fired multiple shots at the cop. As per local reports, the deceased cop was identified as Mahmoud Haghighat.

Meanwhile, another cop was stabbed to death near Tehran during the ongoing protests.

Over 30 people have been killed since the protests began in the last week of December last year. Meanwhile, thousands of people have been arrested by law enforcement agencies in Iran.

Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll for protesters, but have said that at least two members of the security forces have been killed and more than a dozen others injured.

Several videos of the protests continue to flood social media platforms. In some videos, protesters could also be seen pulling down and tearing apart flags of the Islamic Republic.

Notably, Iran’s economy dipped significantly after the June war with Israel. Its currency fell sharply in December, leading to massive protests across the country. As per the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 36 people were killed in the protests. The US-based agency said that 30 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed.

Demonstrations entered the 12th day on Thursday and have reportedly reached over 280 locations in 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Iran accused Western countries, including the United States, of meddling in its internal matters. On Wednesday, Iran’s army chief threatened pre-emptive military action. Iran’s army chief, Maj Gen Amir Hatami, threatened pre-emptive military action on Wednesday over the “rhetoric” targeting the Islamic Republic, likely referring to US President Donald Trump’s warning that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” America “will come to their rescue”.