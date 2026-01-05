 India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
Amid ongoing protests in Iran, India has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country until further notice. The Ministry of External Affairs urged Indians and PIOs currently in Iran to stay cautious, avoid protest areas and closely follow updates from the Indian Embassy in Tehran through official channels.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei |

New Delhi: Amid protests in Iran, India has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, "In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice."

The statement further read, "Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran."

"Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so," the MEA added.

