 Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTrump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

US President Donald Trump warned that Cuba would receive “no more oil or money” and urged Havana to make a deal with Washington. His comments followed Cuba’s condemnation of US actions against Venezuela, which President Miguel Díaz-Canel called “state terrorism.” Analysts warn that any disruption to Venezuelan oil supplies would severely damage Cuba’s fragile energy system.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Cuba to reach an agreement with the United States, cautioning that the country would no longer receive financial support or oil supplies. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump issued a stark warning, stating, "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

He also pointed to Cuba’s long-standing dependence on external support, saying, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela."

Trump’s remarks came a day after Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sharply criticised Washington during a large public rally outside the US Embassy in Havana. Addressing thousands of supporters, Diaz-Canel accused the United States of aggression towards Venezuela and condemned its actions. He said, "Cuba condemns and denounces these actions as an act of state terrorism." He further added, "It is a shocking violation of the norms of international law - the military aggression against a peaceful nation that poses no threat to the United States."

Read Also
'I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET!': President Donald Trump Says Venezuela Is Releasing Political Prisoners...
article-image

Venezuela currently provides about 30% of Cuba’s limited oil imports in return for the services of thousands of Cuban medical professionals working there. Experts warn that losing this supply could severely damage Cuba’s fragile power infrastructure and worsen the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

FPJ Shorts
Fake Birth Certificate Scams: Kurla, Mulund And Deonar Police Register Multiple Cases
Fake Birth Certificate Scams: Kurla, Mulund And Deonar Police Register Multiple Cases
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Gains Momentum as City Clubs Battle for Supremacy
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Gains Momentum as City Clubs Battle for Supremacy
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

‘Thousands of Suicide Bombers Ready’: JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Audio Surfaces Online

‘Thousands of Suicide Bombers Ready’: JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Audio Surfaces Online

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

'365 Buttons' Trend Becomes First Viral Meme Of 2026: What It Really Means

'365 Buttons' Trend Becomes First Viral Meme Of 2026: What It Really Means

'India Is Scared of Me': Pahalgam Attack Accused Boasts Of Pakistan Army Ties - VIDEO

'India Is Scared of Me': Pahalgam Attack Accused Boasts Of Pakistan Army Ties - VIDEO