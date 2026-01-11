Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Cuba to reach an agreement with the United States, cautioning that the country would no longer receive financial support or oil supplies. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump issued a stark warning, stating, "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

He also pointed to Cuba’s long-standing dependence on external support, saying, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela."

Trump’s remarks came a day after Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sharply criticised Washington during a large public rally outside the US Embassy in Havana. Addressing thousands of supporters, Diaz-Canel accused the United States of aggression towards Venezuela and condemned its actions. He said, "Cuba condemns and denounces these actions as an act of state terrorism." He further added, "It is a shocking violation of the norms of international law - the military aggression against a peaceful nation that poses no threat to the United States."

Venezuela currently provides about 30% of Cuba’s limited oil imports in return for the services of thousands of Cuban medical professionals working there. Experts warn that losing this supply could severely damage Cuba’s fragile power infrastructure and worsen the country’s ongoing energy crisis.