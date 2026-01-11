 'I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET!': President Donald Trump Says Venezuela Is Releasing Political Prisoners After US Military Action
US President Donald Trump said Venezuela has begun releasing political prisoners, claiming the move happened due to direct US pressure. Posting on social media, Trump called the development “BIG,” warned freed prisoners not to forget America’s role, and said he loves the Venezuelan people and is working to make the country rich and safe again.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Venezuela has begun releasing political prisoners, crediting direct US action for what he described as a major development and issuing a sharp warning to those being freed.

US President Donald Trump's Message

In a message posted on social media, Trump said the release process had begun “in a BIG WAY,” framing it as a result of American intervention in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

“Venezuela has started the process, in a BIG WAY, of releasing their political prisoners. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

The President directly linked the move to US involvement, suggesting the outcome would not have occurred without American pressure. “I hope those prisoners will remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done,” he said.

Trump’s message combined praise with a cautionary note directed at those being released. “I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET!” he added. “If they do, it will not be good for them.”

Trump did not specify which Venezuelan authorities were involved or what steps had been taken by the United States to prompt the move.

In another post, Trump sauid he loves the people of Venezuela and working to make them rich and safe.

“I love the Venezuelan people, and am already making Venezuela rich and safe again. Congratulations and thank you to all of those people who are making this possible!!! President DJT” said the president.

