'Iran Is Looking At Freedom': President Donald Trump Renews Threats Against Tehran, Says US 'Ready To Help'

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the United States "stands ready to help" concerning the situation in Iran as he claimed Iran is "looking at FREEDOM," renewing his threats against the Middle Eastern country.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump and other senior US officials have repeatedly warned that Washington would take action if Iran "kills peaceful protesters," Xinhua news agency reported.

"If they start killing people ... we will get involved," Trump told reporters on Friday, adding that "that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned what it described as "interventionist and deceptive" remarks by the Trump administration about the unrest, saying they reflected Washington's continued hostility toward the Iranian people.

Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities since late December over the sharp fall of the rial and long-standing economic hardship. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and voiced willingness to address economic grievances, while warning against violence and vandalism.

Iranian Military Pledges To Defend National Interests

Meanwhile, the Iranian military pledged to defend national interests, protect strategic infrastructure and public property amid ongoing protests, and urged Iranians to unite to "thwart the enemy's plots," according to state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement, the military accused Israel and "hostile terrorist organizations" of "attempting to undermine order and peace in cities and disrupt public security through another conspiracy," and of "trying to incite another rebellion in the name of supporting the Iranian people." It called on the public to remain vigilant and unite to "defeat the enemy's plots," saying Iran is "in the middle of a war."

The statement said the army, together with other armed forces, "under the command" of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would monitor enemy movements and resolutely defend national interests while protecting strategic infrastructure and public property.

