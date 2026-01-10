 Nobel Committee Reacts After Maria Machado Offers Peace Prize To US President Donald Trump
The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the Peace Prize cannot be shared, revoked or transferred after Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado said she wanted to give her Nobel Prize to US President Donald Trump. Trump said he would accept the prize from her, but the committee clarified that once awarded, the decision stands for all time.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
File Pic

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Saturday said that the Peace Prize cannot be “shared, revoked or transferred.” The Nobel committee’s statement said, “A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time,” the Nobel Committee’s statement read.

The clarification came after Nobel Laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said she would want to give the prize to US President Donald Trump.

Machado praised Trump for capturing Maduro and said she would give the Nobel Prize to Trump, as Trump gave a prize to the people of Venezuela by arresting Maduro.

Trump is all set to welcome Machado next week after dismissing her as a leader succeeding Nicolas Maduro; he said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from her, as he learned that Machado wants to share the prize with him.

'Foolish': Trump Slams Norway For Not Giving Nobel Peace Prize Despite 'Ending 8 Wars'
article-image

“I’ve stopped eight wars, I think it’s been a major embarrassment to Norway. Now, I don’t know what Norway has to do with it but that’s where the committee is located, a lot of Norwegian people. When you put out eight wars, in theory you should get one for each war,” Trump said in an interview with Hannity.

Trump said he will discuss Machado’s offer to give him her Nobel Prize when she visits the US next week. “I think it’s very nice she wants to come in and that’s what I understand the reason is,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and slammed Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize despite “single‑handedly” ending eight wars.

“Remember, also, I single‑handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize. But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives,” he said.

