'Foolish': Trump Slams Norway For Not Giving Nobel Peace Prize Despite 'Ending 8 Wars'

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took to Truth Social and slammed Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize despite “single-handedly” ending eight wars.

In a scathing attack on NATO nations, he said Russia and China were hardly scared of NATO and questioned whether the alliance would be there for the US if needed.

“Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them. I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends. Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now,” he added.

He further said, “Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives.”

He also said, “We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us. The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.”

His statement came after Denmark warned that an attack by the US would mean the end of NATO.

"If the United States decides to attack another NATO country, then everything would stop, that includes NATO and therefore post-World War II security," Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.