Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

London: Residents and visitors in Birmingham were pleasantly surprised on Thursday when parts of the city turned a striking shade of bright pink, creating a buzz on social media. The eye-catching transformation, which appeared across prominent landmarks and public spaces, was a result of LED lights at St. Andrews stadium. Birmingham City Football Club shared the photograph of the pink sky on their X handle. The post's caption reads, "Pink sky at night, Blues delight."

Pink sky at night, Blues delight. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/OA8Ywbnreo — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 9, 2026

Birmingham's sky turns pink

The city of Birmingham, known as the Workshop of the World, witnessed a surreal sight when the night sky turned vibrant pink during the first storm of the year, Goretti. Residents from the city captured the display and shared it on social media, which really surprised netizens, as they initially mistook it for auroras. However, the miraculous phenomenon occurred due to the earthly atmosphere and winter.

Why did the sky turn pink?

You may be questioning what caused this spectacular change, if not the aurora boilers. The pink illumination came from powerful pink LED floodlights at Birmingham City Football Club's (BCFC) St. Andrew's Stadium. As a BBC meteorologist stated, the change in colour was due to the spectrum, with snow and clouds functioning as mirrors that reflected the pink tones across the West Midlands skyline. Snow disperses shorter blue wavelengths more efficiently than longer red and pink ones, causing warmer hues to prevail in the reflected light.

The pink sky of Birmingham during a snow storm



Said to be ice crystals diffracting and reflecting light in a stadium . Amazing how far it travelledpic.twitter.com/REHNlvzsJL — Night Sky Today (@NightSkyToday) January 10, 2026

The spectacular transformation happened during Strom Goretti

The sky turned pink, and the internet couldn't look away. The spectacular transformation took place during the first-ever storm of the year, Storm Goretti. Storm Goretti refers to a named European windstorm that affected parts of Western and Northern Europe. The scene looked like a science fiction movie, captivating viewers worldwide. Thousands of people shared photos and videos that flooded the internet, with many netizens calling it the feel of Stranger Things or a world from it.