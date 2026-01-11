 Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDonald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to prevent courts and creditors from seizing Venezuelan government funds held in the US. In an executive order, Trump said judicial action against the funds would harm US national security and foreign policy, including efforts to stabilise Venezuela, counter narcotics trafficking and curb illegal immigration.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to block courts and creditors from seizing Venezuelan government funds held by the United States of America.

This is important to protect oil-related revenues, which is critical to US national security and foreign policy objectives in the Western Hemisphere.

In an executive order signed on Friday and released on Saturday, Trump said the "threat of attachment or the imposition of other judicial process" against Venezuelan government deposit funds would "materially harm the national security and foreign policy of the United States".

He added that such actions would interfere with the US efforts to promote "economic and political stability in Venezuela", warning that failure would jeopardise major US objectives, including "ending the dangerous influx of illegal immigrants and the flood of illicit narcotics", countering "malign actors such as Iran and Hezbollah", and bringing "peace, prosperity, and stability to the Venezuelan people and to the Western Hemisphere more generally".

FPJ Shorts
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12

The executive order blocks any attachment, judgment, lien, garnishment or other judicial action against what it defines as "Foreign Government Deposit Funds", unless specifically licensed or authorised by the administration.

Read Also
Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'
article-image

Any such legal action, the order says, "is prohibited, and shall be deemed null and void."

The funds covered by the order include money paid to or held by the US government in designated Treasury accounts on behalf of the Venezuelan government or its agencies, including the Central Bank of Venezuela and the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

The order specifies that the funds are derived from the sale of natural resources or the sale of diluents to the Venezuelan government.

Trump said the funds "constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States" if subjected to judicial seizure, and formally declared a national emergency under US emergency powers law to address that threat.

The executive order makes clear that the funds are considered sovereign property of Venezuela, not assets of private parties or judgment creditors.

Read Also
‘Thousands of Suicide Bombers Ready’: JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Audio Surfaces Online
article-image

It also states that the US government holds the funds "solely in a custodial and governmental capacity, and not as a market participant".

The order bars the funds from being transferred, exported, withdrawn or otherwise used, except as permitted by future regulations or licenses issued by the administration.

It also says the funds "have not been, and shall not be, used for any commercial activity in the United States".

According to the order, the funds will be held pending "sovereign disposition for public, governmental, or diplomatic purposes" to be determined by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on behalf of the Venezuelan government.

Trump directed the Treasury Department to designate the funds in a way that clearly reflects their status as Venezuelan sovereign property held in US custody.

Read Also
Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation
article-image

Treasury is also instructed to follow disbursement or transfer instructions determined by the US Secretary of State and to consult with the Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The order authorises the Treasury Department and the Justice Department to assert sovereign immunity on behalf of the funds in any judicial or administrative proceeding, consistent with the US law.

It further says that placing the funds in US Treasury accounts does not constitute a waiver of Venezuela's sovereign immunity or consent to the US court jurisdiction for enforcing private claims.

Trump said any court action against the funds would interfere with US Foreign Relations and undermine principles of international comity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts

Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

Trump Warns Cuba of Total Cutoff, Says 'There Will Be No More Oil or Money'

‘Thousands of Suicide Bombers Ready’: JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Audio Surfaces Online

‘Thousands of Suicide Bombers Ready’: JeM Chief Masood Azhar’s Audio Surfaces Online

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

Birmingham Turns Bright Pink: Discover The Reason Behind Stunning Transformation

'365 Buttons' Trend Becomes First Viral Meme Of 2026: What It Really Means

'365 Buttons' Trend Becomes First Viral Meme Of 2026: What It Really Means