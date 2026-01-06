 Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez’s Little-Known India Connect
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVenezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez’s Little-Known India Connect

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez’s Little-Known India Connect

Delcy Rodriguez, sworn in as Venezuela’s interim President on Monday, has an India connection through her visits to Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Andhra Pradesh. She visited the ashram in August 2023 during the G20 Summit and again in October 2024, describing the experience as deeply calming, according to the Sai Trust.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim President on Monday, days after United States forces seized her predecessor, Nicolas Maduro, who is now facing trial in New York, has an India connection that many people may not be aware of.

Soon after she was sworn in by Venezuela’s parliament, several photographs of Rodriguez surfaced on social media, with claims that, like her predecessor and his wife, she too is a devotee of Indian spiritual leader and philanthropist Sathya Sai Baba.

According to reports, Rodriguez has visited the Prasanthi Nilayam ashram, the spiritual headquarters and Samadhi Mandir of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on two occasions in recent years. Her first visit took place on August 5, 2023, when she was in India as part of a Venezuelan delegation attending the G20 Summit. While the delegation’s official purpose was to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, the visit to the ashram was described as personal in nature, undertaken to pay respects to Sathya Sai Baba.

Read Also
From Monroe To 'Donroe': How The US Invasion Of Venezuela Revives An Old Imperial Doctrine
article-image

Nearly a year later, Rodriguez returned to Prasanthi Nilayam on October 26, 2024, during her tenure as Venezuela’s Executive Vice President. Accompanied by Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Venezuela’s Ambassador to India, she offered obeisance at the ashram, according to a press release issued by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust. She was received by Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar, who guided her through the premises, including the Sanctum Sanctorum and Shanthi Bhavan, two of the ashram’s most significant spiritual sites.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video
Karnataka: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amind Controversial Handling Of Case
Karnataka: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amind Controversial Handling Of Case

The Trust said Rodriguez expressed deep joy at revisiting Prasanthi Nilayam, noting that being in the divine presence of Sathya Sai Baba gave her a sense of calm and tranquillity. During both visits, she spent time in prayer at the Sanctum Sanctorum and Shanthi Bhavan, speaking of the peace she experienced there. The Ministry of External Affairs has noted that several spiritual and cultural centres in Venezuela have been established by Indian gurus and organisations, including followers of Sathya Sai Baba, Brahma Kumaris, and Radha Swami, reflecting enduring spiritual ties between the two countries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Rocked By Violent Protests After Mosque Vandalised In Dhanusha; India Seals Border - VIDEOS

Nepal Rocked By Violent Protests After Mosque Vandalised In Dhanusha; India Seals Border - VIDEOS

Israel Strikes Multiple Sites In Lebanon Ahead Of Key Hezbollah Disarmament Meeting

Israel Strikes Multiple Sites In Lebanon Ahead Of Key Hezbollah Disarmament Meeting

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

'Not At War With Venezuela,' Says US President Donald Trump, Rules Out Early Polls

Nikita Rao Godishala Murder In US: Victim's Father Says Accused Is Not Ex-Boyfriend, Alleges 'Former...

Nikita Rao Godishala Murder In US: Victim's Father Says Accused Is Not Ex-Boyfriend, Alleges 'Former...