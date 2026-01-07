Pakistan News: 5 Killed, 24 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Punjab

5 Killed, 24 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Punjab | IANS

Islamabad: At least five people were killed, and 24 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine near Talagang in Pakistan's Punjab on Wednesday, local media reported, citing Rescue 1122.

The accident took place on Wednesday at around 2:15 am (local time), according to rescue officials.

Chakwal Rescue 1122 spokesperson Qazi Muhammad Akram said the passenger bus was heading from Rawalpindi to Bahawalpur, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He stated that the driver took an alternate route as the motorway was shut due to fog.

A passenger bus fell into a ravine near Talagang in Chakwal،5 people were killed and 27 injured

The bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Karachi. pic.twitter.com/Nr3CGutI6F — Umar Sidique (@umar_938sadeeq) January 7, 2026

The driver lost control of the bus when they were passing by Dhoke Pathan village located on the bank of the Sowaan River, resulting in the bus falling into a 100-foot-deep ravine. He said that five passengers, including the bus driver, died at the spot while 24 others were injured. He stated that Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site of the incident after they received the information regarding the accident.

On December 31, 2025, over 14 passengers were killed and 16 others suffered injuries as a bus and a van collided on the Jhang-Faisalabad road in Punjab. The death toll rose to 17 in the following days as more victims succumbed to their injuries.

In November last year, three officers of the National Highways and Motorway Police were killed after a passenger bus collided with their patrol vehicle near Uch Sharif in Punjab while they were doing their duty, local media reported, citing officials.

The bus heading from Karachi to Peshawar collided with the patrol vehicle, according to Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, Pakistan's another leading daily, The Express Tribune, reported.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasir Abbas and Constable Osama Ali Gujar were killed in the accident while the patrol vehicle was fully destroyed.

