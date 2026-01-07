'Maza Na Karaya, Toh Paise Wapis': Pakistan DG ISPR's Bizarre Remark While Targeting India & Afghanistan, Video

'Mazaa Na Kraayaa, Toh Paise Vaapis': Pakistan DG ISPR's Bizarre Remark While Targeting India (Screengrab) | X/@ConflictMoniter

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, made shocking remarks at a recent press conference, which highlighted a lack of professionalism in the Pakistan Army. During the press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry continued his anti-India rant and used colloquial and unprofessional phrases.

While issuing an apparent threat to India, the Pakistan Army officer used a mocking phrase, "Maza na karaya, toh paise wapis” (If you don’t enjoy it, money back). A video of Lt Gen Chaudhry's remarks also surfaced online.

Targeting India, he stated that Pakistan needs to become a "hard state" in 2026, as New Delhi would never recognise the existence of Islamabad. He added that even if India and Afhanisatan attack Pakistan from all directions, the Pakistan Army will deal with them.

"We dare you to do what you want, India can attack us from left, right, up, and down. Come with someone else or come in group. If you don't enjoy, your money will be returned."

- DG ISPR, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry



- DG ISPR, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry

Pakistan's DG ISPR also alleged that India and Afghanistan are working together against Pakistan. He said that even if both countries jointly launch attack against Pakistan, Islamabad would give befitting reply. His remarks stirred controversy.

"Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or together. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas (if it's not enjoyable, you'll get your money back)," he stated.

Lt Gen Chaudhary showed X accounts of Indian journalists and media organisations and termed them as 'R&AW' accounts.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Chaudhry also reportedly acknowledged casualties suffered by the Pakistani defence forces during India's Operation Sindoor in May last year to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian media claims India & Afghanistan teaming up for attack on Pak this year. DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry fires back: "Come and attack together, Pakistan will fulfill the desires of both of you!"

He even showed images of Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory strikes by Afghanistan last year, reported moneycontrol.

It is not the first time that Pakistan's top military and political leadership has made bizarre remarks or gestures during a media briefing.

In December last year, Lt Gen Chaudhry winked at a female journalist, Absa Koman. The video of the incident also surfaced online. In the video, it could be seen that Koman was asking a question about former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, saying that he is a “national security threat”, "anti-state" and acting "at the hands of New Delhi".

Pakistan's Army's DG ISPR winking at a female journalist after she questioned why they are being labelled as funded by Delhi.



Honestly, I am not even surprised.pic.twitter.com/FzA4SMgSM8 — Elite Predators (@elitepredatorss) December 9, 2025

While replying to the question, Chaudhry said, "Add a fourth point. He is also a zehni mareez (mental patient)." After answering the question, he winked at the journalist.