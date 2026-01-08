 'Venezuela To Buy Only US‑Made Goods With Oil Deal Revenues,' Says President Donald Trump
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Venezuela To Buy Only US‑Made Goods With Oil Deal Revenues,' Says President Donald Trump

'Venezuela To Buy Only US‑Made Goods With Oil Deal Revenues,' Says President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela will use revenue from a new US-brokered oil deal to buy only American-made products, including agricultural goods, medicines, and technology. This marks a strategic shift as Venezuela moves away from ties with US rivals like China and Russia, boosting US manufacturers and exporters while improving Venezuela’s energy infrastructure.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that Venezuela has agreed to purchase only American-made products using proceeds from a new US-brokered oil deal, describing the arrangement as a major shift in the Caracas economic orientation and a boost for American manufacturers, farmers, and exporters.

US President Donald Trump's Message

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had been informed that Venezuela would use the revenue it receives from the oil agreement to buy US goods across a wide range of sectors.

“I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing only American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal,” Trump wrote.

FPJ Shorts
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15c 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15c 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications
'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son Go Viral Post His Sudden Death
'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son Go Viral Post His Sudden Death
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 08, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 08, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
His & Hers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know Everything About Tessa Thompson & Jon Bernthal's Mystery Thriller Series
His & Hers OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know Everything About Tessa Thompson & Jon Bernthal's Mystery Thriller Series
Read Also
US To Impose 500% Tarrifs On India, China? Donald Trump Greenlights Bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill...
article-image

He said the purchases will include “American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment,” as well as technology and hardware to improve Venezuela’s electricity grid and energy facilities.

Trump described it as a strategic realignment, saying Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States as its principal partner after years of economic ties with US rivals.

“In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner,” Trump said. “A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States.”

The announcement follows the Trump administration’s decision to take control of Venezuelan oil sales under a new framework that places exports and revenues under US oversight.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After...
article-image

Administration officials have said the oil will be sold at market prices, with proceeds directed through US-controlled mechanisms.

Trump presented the purchasing commitment as a direct benefit to the US economy, particularly American farmers, manufacturers and medical suppliers.

Venezuela’s electric grid has suffered repeated failures in recent years, while shortages of medicines and medical equipment have been widely documented. Trump said US-made equipment would be used to “improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities.”

Under Mudoro’s regime, Venezuela relied heavily on imports from China, Russia and Iran, often using discounted oil shipments as payment. The new arrangement reverses that trend.

By tying oil revenue to US purchases, the Trump Administration has linked Venezuela’s access to global energy markets with demand for American goods.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Budget For 2027, Calls It A 'Dream...

US President Donald Trump Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Budget For 2027, Calls It A 'Dream...

US President Donald Trump Orders Exit From International Solar Alliance, Citing National Interests

US President Donald Trump Orders Exit From International Solar Alliance, Citing National Interests

'Venezuela To Buy Only US‑Made Goods With Oil Deal Revenues,' Says President Donald Trump

'Venezuela To Buy Only US‑Made Goods With Oil Deal Revenues,' Says President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After...

US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After...

Venezuela Holds State Funeral For Soldiers Killed In US Military Operation To Capture Nicolás...

Venezuela Holds State Funeral For Soldiers Killed In US Military Operation To Capture Nicolás...