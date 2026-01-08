 US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After Threatening Military Strike
President Donald Trump abruptly softened his stance toward Colombian President Gustavo Petro, saying the two had a friendly phone call and that he invited Petro to the White House. The shift comes days after Trump accused Petro of drug trafficking and hinted at possible US intervention, marking a sharp turn in US-Colombia relations.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After Threatening Military Strike | X @EricLDaugh & File Pic

Washington: President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he'd invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.

US President Donald Trump's Message

"It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," he added.

article-image

Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.

This comes mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that "Colombia is very sick too" and accused Petro of "making cocaine and selling it to the United States" before adding: "He's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you".

Asked whether US intervention was possible, Trump responded, "Sounds good to me".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

