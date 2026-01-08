US President Donald Trump Invites Colombian Counterpart Gustavo Petro To White House Days After Threatening Military Strike | X @EricLDaugh & File Pic

Washington: President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he'd invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.

US President Donald Trump's Message

"It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," he added.

🚨 JUST IN: Colombia President Petro CAVES BIG-TIME to President Trump



He just called Trump, DROPPED the “tough guy” act and a meeting is being arranged with Marco Rubio



TRUMP IS RESPECTED.



“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who… pic.twitter.com/RljGau7nRz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.

This comes mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that "Colombia is very sick too" and accused Petro of "making cocaine and selling it to the United States" before adding: "He's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you".

Asked whether US intervention was possible, Trump responded, "Sounds good to me".

