 'Bullying Act': China Condemns US Demand For Exclusive Partnership Of Venezuela Oil - VIDEO
China on Wednesday condemned the United States’ reported demand that Venezuela form an exclusive oil partnership with Washington, calling it a “typical bullying” act and a violation of Venezuelan sovereignty and international law. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Venezuela is a sovereign state and the legitimate rights of other partners, including China, must be protected.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
(File) Mao Ning, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry | Wikimedia Commons

China on Wednesday, reacted to media reports that the United States had demanded Venezuela’s exclusive oil partnership with Washington. China described the demand as a “typical bullying” act and a violation of both Venezuelan sovereignty and international law.

The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a media briefing.

She said that Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full and permanent sovereignty over its oil resources and economic activities. The legitimate rights and interests of other countries in Venezuela, including those of China, must be protected.

“Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over its oil resources and economic activities. Let me stress that China and other countries have legitimate rights in Venezuela, which must be protected,” Mao added.

article-image

China’s statement came after an ABC News report claimed that the Trump administration had told Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez that it “must meet the White House’s demands”, including that Caracas “must agree to partner exclusively with the US on oil production and favour America when selling heavy crude oil”.

The report added that Washington has demanded that Caracas “must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties”.

