From Monroe To 'Donroe': How The US Invasion Of Venezuela Revives An Old Imperial Doctrine

Left:Nicolas Maduro Right: Trump | File Pic

The attack on Venezuela [codenamed ‘Absolute Resolve’] by USA began on January 3rd 2026. The US managed to arrest the president of Venezuela Mr. Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The stated war aim was to stop drug-trafficking from this small country [population: 2.9 crore] located some 1750 kms from US in South American continent. The Trump calls this operation as ‘law enforcement action’, though in reality it is nothing but part of its well-known policy of ‘regime change’ which really began when on 11th September 1973 when president Salvador Allende of Chile was assassinated in a right-wing coup ably assisted by the CIA. Study the date of this assassination carefully and you will understand as to why the Leftists calls it the first ‘9/11’. The second ‘9/11’ came when Osama bin Laden attacked the twin towers in USA decades later.

Donald Trump has always been quite clear about what he wants from his foreign policy. He had his sights on Venezuela even in his first term [2017-21]. Even then his boys had formally charged President Maduro and his team of involvement in drug trafficking. Not only this, US then recognized young Mr. Juan Guaido, an opposition leader, as the acting president of Venezuela. This move had support of many Western allies of USA. This policy continued when Trump’s second inning began in January 2025. He denounced Maduro as ‘one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world’. This was followed by real action which saw bombing of civilian boats as they were carrying drugs. The US employed jets, warships and hundreds of troops.

It is interesting and educative to note that this action is extension of the two centuries old doctrine of the US which was propounded by Mr. James Monroe in the year 1823. He was the President of US during 1817-1825. Under Monroe Doctrine, the US was assume the role of protector of Western Hemisphere against European colonization and insisted on US influence over regional affairs. Context of this doctrine was the war of 1812 between US, a young Republic and imperial UK. Though nobody won this war decisively, it boosted American nationalism. It also meant US would not tolerate outside interference in the affairs of Americas and any efforts by the European powers to control the sovereign states of Americas would be viewed as a threat to US interests and security. This became the corner stone of US grand strategy in the 20th century and now even in 21st century, Trump is happily using it. The recently released National Security Doctrine of the Trump administration has identified Latin America as a strategic priority.

The US interests involve age-old oil politics. Venezuela holds about 17% of the world’s known oil reserves or more than 200 billion barrels which is nearly four-times US reserves. There are scholars who argue that this action can be traced back to the mid-1970s when Dr. Henry Kissinger made a deal with the Saudis and the petrodollar system was put in use. Venezuela just threatened to end this US-dominated system. It is estimated that Venezuela has oil reserves much more than even the Saudis. Now comes the real story. Venezuela was selling its oil to China not in dollars but Yuan, China’s currency. This undermined US supremacy and its economy. As Bill Clinton famously said once ‘its economy, stupid’.

It is quite obvious that Venezuela does not offer any security threat to US. Not only this, Venezuela is NOT the main source of drug production. The US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the pretext that it harbours the Weapons of Mass Destruction [WMDs]. It combed the Iraq thoroughly many times but could not find any WMD. Neighter US offered any evidence to support this charge. This time too, US launched ‘war on drugs’ by invading Venezuela without offering any evidence.

The oft-quoted document by Trump administration ‘National Security Doctrine’ is nothing but extension of Monroe doctrine of 1823. No wonder US media dubs this invasion as ‘Donroe Doctrine’, after Donald Trump. This time the real aim is to stop Chinese and Russian influence in this part of the world. Beijing’s flagship project the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI] has made huge investments in Latin America. As a part of the Donroe Doctrine, US under Trump, like many Presidents before Trump, has been actively supporting right-wing forces the world over. Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Javier Milei in Argentina to name a few. With many important countries in Europe already gone right, now the eyes are set on Latin America, the backyard of the US. Only hurdles here are Venezuela and Cuba. Today it is Venezuela. Tomorrow?

US not only wants to control Venezuela’s oil reserves, it also wants to sell it only to friendly countries and try to corner its competitors like China which buys 80% of Venezuela’s oil. US has pan-Latin America strategy to keep China out of this region. Remember how last year the US forced Panama to pull out of the BRI? With this strong military action against Venezuela, US has indeed sent a strong message to other countries of the region. US intention is crystal clear: do not dine with China and Russia. Or else face the consequences.