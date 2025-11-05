Miss Universe 2025: Who Is Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, Who Walked Out Of An Event After Being Called 'Dumb'?

Instagram: Fatima Bosch

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is all set to take place on November 21 in Thailand. The pageant is already off to a controversial start, as during an event in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 4, Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walked out after being called dumb by Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil.

According to reports, Itsaragrisil questioned Bosch for her alleged absence from a sponsor shoot. While she was trying to clarify, the Thai director interrupted and accused her of not following organisational rules. He said, “If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb head.”

This statement of Itsaragrisil didn't go down well with Fatima, and along with some other contestants, she walked out of the event. Even the current Miss Universe, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, supported Miss Mexico and decided to leave the event.

Who Is Fatima Bosch?

Fatima is 25 years old, and she was born and brought up Mexico. In September this year, she was crowned Miss Universe Mexico 2025, and she is representing the country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.

Reportedly, Fatima is a model, activist, and public speaker. With a degree in communication, she has been actively involved in promoting gender equality and helping underprivileged youth.

Nawat Itsaragrisil's Public Apology

After receiving the backlash on social media, Nawat apologised on Tiktok. He said, “If anyone felt bad or uncomfortable, I apologise to everyone, especially the 75 girls present.”

In an interview, Fatima said, “What the director did was disrespectful. He called me dumb because he has issues with the organisation.”

Raúl Rocha's Statement After The Incident

President of Miss Universe Organization, Raúl Rocha, shared a video on Instagram and gave an official statement about the incident. The caption read, “I will not allow the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated.”

In the video, Rocha condemned Nawat's behaviour and said, “Nawat humiliated, insulted, and tried to silence a defenceless woman. He must stop."