Hugs, Sunflowers & Dinner Date: Inside Athiya Shetty's Cosy 33rd Birthday Celebration With KL Rahul

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 05, 2025

Former actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, shared glimpses from her intimate birthday celebration

Athiya, who turned 33, offered a glimpse of her special birthday menu, featuring her favourite dishes

Sharing the photos, Athiya wrote, "birthday things! 🩷💐✨ thank you for the love and wishes… so grateful"

Marking her first birthday as a mom, Athiya's cake carried the playful message, "Happy Burday Evaru Ka Mama."

Athiya Shetty flaunted a comfy, oversized pink outfit, striking a pose for a mirror selfie

Athiya was seen hugging her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, at their Mumbai home, both dressed in traditional outfits, seemingly following Athiya’s birthday puja

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala

Athiya Shetty, who has appeared in just three films, is not interested in pursuing a film career and has decided to step away, confirmed her father Suniel Shetty