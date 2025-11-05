Hugs, Sunflowers & Dinner Date: Inside Athiya Shetty's Cosy 33rd Birthday Celebration With KL Rahul

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 05, 2025
Former actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, shared glimpses from her intimate birthday celebration
Athiya, who turned 33, offered a glimpse of her special birthday menu, featuring her favourite dishes
Sharing the photos, Athiya wrote, "birthday things! 💐✨ thank you for the love and wishes… so grateful"
Marking her first birthday as a mom, Athiya's cake carried the playful message, "Happy Burday Evaru Ka Mama."
Athiya Shetty flaunted a comfy, oversized pink outfit, striking a pose for a mirror selfie
Athiya was seen hugging her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, at their Mumbai home, both dressed in traditional outfits, seemingly following Athiya’s birthday puja
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala
Athiya Shetty, who has appeared in just three films, is not interested in pursuing a film career and has decided to step away, confirmed her father Suniel Shetty