 Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore
A female pharmacy student at a Lahore private university attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor, weeks after another student died by suicide at the same spot. The university suspended activities and sealed entry points amid concerns over student mental health and pressure. Separately, a violent clash in Karak left five family members and a guest dead; investigations are ongoing.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lahore: In another troubling incident at a private university in Lahore, a female student of a private university attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the campus building, police and university sources said, ARY News reported.

The student, identified as Fatima, is a first-semester pharmacy student. She was immediately rushed to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. Sources said the incident occurred at the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the incident, the university administration sealed all entry points and issued a notification announcing the indefinite suspension of academic activities.

About The Incident

As per ARY News, the incident comes weeks after another student from the same institution, Owais Sultan, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the same building last month.

Reports said that the earlier incident took place on December 19 at around 8:10 am. A fellow student, Hamza, claimed that Owais Sultan had been denied entry into a classroom by a teacher. After remaining seated outside the classroom for some time, he allegedly jumped from the building.

Classmates said Owais Sultan had appeared distressed on several occasions and had a poor attendance record. Hamza further alleged that the student was under severe mental stress due to being unable to sit for examinations and claimed that the university administration exerted additional pressure on students over fees and other issues, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, at least five members of a family were shot dead in a violent clash on the outskirts of Pakistan's Karak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, the rival group also killed a guest who had come from Peshawar during the deadly confrontation.

The victims have been identified as Sohail, Wahidullah, Kashif, and Gohar, while the identity of the fifth person is still unknown, ARY News reported.

The bodies have been moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Karak for post-mortem examinations. Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order and search for those responsible, ARY News mentioned.

Police stated that the exact reason behind the feud is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

