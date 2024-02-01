Budget 2024 LIVE: Sitharaman Arrives With Budget Tablet; Interim Budget Copies Delivered To Parliament

We Are Expecting This To Be An Election-Oriented Budget, Says Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh
"We are expecting this to be an election-oriented budget. BJP wants to win again and come back to power. That is why, there will be some gimmick in the budget. There will be eyewash schemes for common people...On one side they talk about common people and on the other side, they are increasing commercial gas cylinder's price and implementing anti-people policies," says congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh ahead of the interim budget presentation.
Nirmala Sitharaman Met With President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nirmala Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sitharaman was accompanied by Ministers of State Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.
Budget Will Be Progressive, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh
Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh commented on the interim budget, stating, "Budget will be progressive and for the development of the country."
Sitharaman Arrives With Budget Tablet To Present Interim Budget At Parliament
Arriving at Parliament with the Budget tablet in hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim Budget for the country.
During the pandemic, in fiscal year 2021-22, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on a digital tablet, making the process entirely paperless.
VIDEO: Interim Budget Copies Delivered To Parliament
The copies of the Interim Budget have been delivered to Parliament, setting the stage for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her consecutive sixth budget today.
Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives At Finance Ministry Ahead Of Interim Budget 2024: Watch Video
Ahead of the interim budget presentation for 2024-2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, arrived at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.
On Thursday, February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Since assuming office in July 2019 as India's first full-time woman finance minister, Sitharaman has already presented five full budgets. Her upcoming interim budget presentation is poised to surpass the consecutive five-budget streak achieved by notable predecessors such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha.