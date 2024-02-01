Budget 2024 LIVE: Sitharaman Arrives With Budget Tablet; Interim Budget Copies Delivered To Parliament

Sitharaman Arrives With Budget Tablet To Present Interim Budget At Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament, to present the country's interim Budget

Arriving at Parliament with the Budget tablet in hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim Budget for the country.

During the pandemic, in fiscal year 2021-22, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on a digital tablet, making the process entirely paperless.