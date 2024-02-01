Budget 2024: Ahead Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Address, Memes Surface On Social Media

The internet is full of memes regarding the Interim Budget scheduled later on Thursday, February 1. Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address, keen netizens took to social media expressing their excitement towards the big day. From classic memes to hilarious film scenes, people shared many posts online relating it to the much-anticipated budget.

Check memes below

Salaried class looking at Nirmala Sitharaman for tax relief 😂#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/pg1fhgJDlt — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2024

Salaried Class looking at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for tax reliefs #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/zf85GmwRJR — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2024

X was seen trending with hashtags related to Budget 2024 as hundreds of tweets surfaced on the platform. The X trends for India included #Budget2024, #NirmalaSitharaman, and #BudgetSession along with other ongoing topics such as the RBI-Paytm issue, late astronaut Kalpana Chawla's death anniversary, and more.

Talking of the budget session, the ministry is ready to present and has already arrived at the Parliament. Notably, this happens to be the sixth budget being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister of India.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building.



The Budget Session will begin with her address to the joint sitting of both Houses. This will be her first address in the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/I5KmoSRcKV — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Houses in a joint sitting and noted 2023 to be a historic year for India where the country has seen momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy. "The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she is quoted as saying in news agency reports.