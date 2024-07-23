Budget 2024: Special Status For Bihar & Andhra Pradesh Triggers Meme Fest On X

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opened her purse for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh while presenting the Union Budget at the Parliament. She announced landmark projects and fund allocations to the two states which are BJP's allies.

In her speech, she promised Bihar with a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore for better infrastructure and a sum of Rs 15,000 crore for Andhra to facilitate development. As these updates were heard, people started reacting on social media. While people from the two states were happy, others shared memes to express their jealousy.

Other states to FM after budget allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu after getting 26,000 CR and 15,000 CR for their states.

The memes took a hilarious take on the fund allocations for the Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. One of the meme posts even edited to show the respective CMs posing in the 'Naatu Naatu' style to welcome and celebrate the Budget. Another meme tweeted one of the shots from the popular Hindi sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to the current scenario.

Updates from the Budget session

It was Nirmala Sitharaman's seventh consecutive Union Budget, where she made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

For the construction of road connectivity projects namely Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur Expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of Rs 26,000 cr was allocated.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces special package of ₹15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh to build the capital.



₹26,000 crore allotted to Bihar for infrastructure projects.



Centre will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh was also greatly benefited from the Union Budget 2024-25 as the Finance Minister announced special financial support to the state, recognising the state's need for capital. She pointed out the government has made concrete efforts towards the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies...In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.