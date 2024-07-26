China: 11-Year-Old Boy Scripts 600 Line-Long Code To Build Rocket

Yan Hongsen | X

In an impressive incident, a Chinese boy, only 11, build an entire code to create his own rocket. Yan Hongsen is going viral on social media and being dubbed as 'Rocket boy' for his interest and efforts towards rocket development. He self-learnt programming, physics, and chemistry to help himself build a rocket and see it go high.

Yan is seen uploading posts on Douyin to inform netizens about his passion for rockets and the joy he takes to build them, that too at a very young age. According to South China Morning Post, the young boy has more than four lakh followers on the social media platform who see him documenting his rocket development journey online.

Yan Hongsen, a 10-year-old Chinese #student who previously gained viral attention for pointing out factual inaccuracies in a video at a planetarium, is now working on building his second solid-fuel #rocket.

It is learned that he was four when he developed an interest towards astronomy and began his love affair with rockets, after his visit to a launch centre. Acknowledging his interest, his parents reportedly added a rocket theme to his room, which they converted into a rocket studio.

Recently, he scripted about 600 lines of code for the latest rocket's flight control system, according to the SCMP news report. However, it is noted that Yan's dream is to craft a real rocket for China someday.

Earlier this week, China test-fired a new engine for its Long March 10, which happens to be a planned rocket designed to send astronauts to the moon. Also, there are reports that the nation would debut in launching reusable rockets in 2025 and 2026.