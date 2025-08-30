'My Wife Is A Catholic But Waits Every Year To Welcome Ganpati': Husband's Viral Video On Why Faith, Love, Respect Don't Belong To One Religion

In a heartwarming viral video shared by Cuffed Together, a popular Instagram page run by a interfaith couple, their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is winning hearts across social media. The video captures how love, respect, and acceptance can transcend faith, as a Hindu man and his Catholic wife celebrate the festival together every year.

A prayer in 2017

The husband, a devout Hindu who worships Sai Baba and Lord Ganesha, recalls how in 2017, while praying during Ganesh Chaturthi, his best friend, now his wife, stood beside him. At the time, she was in another relationship. “I didn’t ask Bappa to make her mine,” he says. “I only prayed for someone like her, kind, outspoken, and respectful.”

A year later, in 2018, life took its own course. With faith as his courage, he confessed his feelings. She said yes, and with Bappa’s blessings, their journey together began.

Faith without barriers

What makes their celebration remarkable is that the wife does not identify strongly with traditions. As a Catholic, rituals were never part of her life. Yet, each year when Ganpati arrives, she joyfully joins in, decorating the home, participating in aartis, and celebrating the festival with enthusiasm.

“It’s not about religion for us,” she says. “It’s about love and togetherness. Ganpati feels like family now.”

Read Also Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

Viral love and inspiration

Since the video went online, social media users have flooded the post with love, commenting on how inspiring it is to see a couple honor each other’s faiths while building a shared tradition. One user commented saying, "I think irrespective of the relations we should respect every religion and its aspects. As a catholic myself I enjoy going for Chaturthi and friends love coming over for Christmas, because sharing in the joy of a religion and understanding it's essence is the beauty of celebration." Many called it a reminder that devotion, gratitude, and unity go beyond religion.

From 2018 to 2025, the couple has celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi as a symbol of love, courage, and togetherness, showing that faith, like love, is strongest when shared.