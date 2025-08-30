 Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDoes Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

A Pakistani vlogger shared videos showing Hindu communities in Karachi celebrating the festival with immense joy and devotion

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

Ganeshotsav is often synonymous with India's grand celebrations, but this year, vibrant glimpses from Pakistan have left social media buzzing. A Pakistani vlogger shared videos showing Hindu communities in Karachi celebrating the festival with immense joy and devotion. The crowds, decorations, and atmosphere were so charged with energy that many likened it to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja festivities.

Temples turn into festive hubs

Karachi’s Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, Ganesh Math, and Swaminarayan Temple became the center of celebration. Special prayers, cultural performances, and devotional rituals filled the atmosphere with spiritual fervor. Just like in India, the temples hosted colorful tableaux and traditional acts that added to the grandeur. The community participation highlighted how faith continues to thrive among Pakistani Hindus, keeping age-old traditions alive.

Dekhaves, aagman, and visarjan

FPJ Shorts
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt's Trailer Is High On Action, Brutality & Bloodshed, Low On Fresh Storytelling—WATCH
Assam Rifles Recover Heroin Worth ₹1.22 Crore, Meth Tablets Worth ₹21 Crore, And Apprehend Multiple Suspects In Joint Operations
Assam Rifles Recover Heroin Worth ₹1.22 Crore, Meth Tablets Worth ₹21 Crore, And Apprehend Multiple Suspects In Joint Operations
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
India & Japan To Boost Start-Ups With 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target, To Propel Chandrayaan-5 Mission
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools

The festival in Pakistan also featured “Dekhaves”, dramatic acts and performances often seen in India during Ganesh Chaturthi. People dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising the divine parents of Lord Ganesha. The arrival (aagman) of Ganpati Bappa was celebrated with dance and music, while the farewell (visarjan) was equally vibrant, with devotees dancing in the streets as they bid goodbye to the beloved deity. These moments reflected the same energy and emotional devotion that defines the festival in India.

Read Also
Mumbai The Safest; Delhi Continues To Be The Most Unsafe City For Women: Here's What NARI 2025...
article-image

Youthful energy and bollywood beats

One viral clip from Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple showed young devotees dancing with enthusiasm to the Bollywood hit “Deva Shree Ganesha” from Agneepath. Their performance seamlesslAy blended modern music with devotion, striking a chord with audiences across borders.

Read Also
'Ladduu Wale Bappa': Raipur's Ganesh Idol Gives Modak To Devotees Straight Into Their Hands
article-image

Netizens applaud unity and faith

The videos sparked a wave of positivity online. One user commented, “Allah bless you always,” while another wrote, “Keep spreading unity. Wishing you all a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.” A Pakistani Hindu proudly shared, “I am from Shahdara, and I feel proud to be a Pakistani Hindu.”

These celebrations show that devotion knows no boundaries. While politics may divide, festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi highlight a deeper truth, joy, culture, and faith can bring people together, even across nations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

'Ladduu Wale Bappa': Raipur's Ganesh Idol Gives Modak To Devotees Straight Into Their Hands

'Ladduu Wale Bappa': Raipur's Ganesh Idol Gives Modak To Devotees Straight Into Their Hands

Mumbai The Safest; Delhi Continues To Be The Most Unsafe City For Women: Here's What NARI 2025...

Mumbai The Safest; Delhi Continues To Be The Most Unsafe City For Women: Here's What NARI 2025...

Conscious Vaastu: Gen Z Guide To Creating Energetic Spaces That Boost Creativity, And Balance

Conscious Vaastu: Gen Z Guide To Creating Energetic Spaces That Boost Creativity, And Balance

Blood Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse Predictions; Find Out What's In Store For You

Blood Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse Predictions; Find Out What's In Store For You