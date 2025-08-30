Does Pakistan Celebrate Ganeshotsav? Viral Video Shows India Like Celebrations With Massive Crowd

Ganeshotsav is often synonymous with India's grand celebrations, but this year, vibrant glimpses from Pakistan have left social media buzzing. A Pakistani vlogger shared videos showing Hindu communities in Karachi celebrating the festival with immense joy and devotion. The crowds, decorations, and atmosphere were so charged with energy that many likened it to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja festivities.

Temples turn into festive hubs

Karachi’s Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, Ganesh Math, and Swaminarayan Temple became the center of celebration. Special prayers, cultural performances, and devotional rituals filled the atmosphere with spiritual fervor. Just like in India, the temples hosted colorful tableaux and traditional acts that added to the grandeur. The community participation highlighted how faith continues to thrive among Pakistani Hindus, keeping age-old traditions alive.

Dekhaves, aagman, and visarjan

The festival in Pakistan also featured “Dekhaves”, dramatic acts and performances often seen in India during Ganesh Chaturthi. People dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising the divine parents of Lord Ganesha. The arrival (aagman) of Ganpati Bappa was celebrated with dance and music, while the farewell (visarjan) was equally vibrant, with devotees dancing in the streets as they bid goodbye to the beloved deity. These moments reflected the same energy and emotional devotion that defines the festival in India.

Youthful energy and bollywood beats

One viral clip from Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple showed young devotees dancing with enthusiasm to the Bollywood hit “Deva Shree Ganesha” from Agneepath. Their performance seamlesslAy blended modern music with devotion, striking a chord with audiences across borders.

Netizens applaud unity and faith

The videos sparked a wave of positivity online. One user commented, “Allah bless you always,” while another wrote, “Keep spreading unity. Wishing you all a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.” A Pakistani Hindu proudly shared, “I am from Shahdara, and I feel proud to be a Pakistani Hindu.”

These celebrations show that devotion knows no boundaries. While politics may divide, festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi highlight a deeper truth, joy, culture, and faith can bring people together, even across nations.