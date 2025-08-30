Nita Ambani's Dream Ganesh Utsav: Decor Handcrafted From Flowers, Ferns; It's Nature Reconstructed

Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia, the residence of the Ambani family in Mumbai, is always a much-awaited affair. This year, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani dreamt of bringing nature into the heart of the celebration by creating a spectacular décor inspired by Lord Ganesha. The idea was to handcraft Ganeshas using flowers, leaves, and ferns, blending devotion with artistry.

Dina Znoria took to Instagram to share the work put into the decor and appreciated Nita Ambani for having such nature-friendly vision and for giving her the artistic oppurtunity to bring it alive.

Ganeshas born from petals and ferns

The décor featured multiple Ganesha forms, each delicately shaped from natural elements. Every fold, weave, and curve was crafted by hand, using vibrant blossoms, tender petals, and lush green ferns. These artistic installations captured the divine aura of Lord Ganesha while celebrating the creativity of traditional handicraft.

From intricately designed jewellery made of petals to accessories like the shankh (conch) and mushakraj (Ganesha’s vahana), everything was created out of flowers and natural textures. The result was an enchanting atmosphere, transforming Antilia into a divine garden of devotion.

The Ambanis welcome Antilia Cha Raja

The Ambani family welcomed Antilia Cha Raja, their Ganpati idol, with heartfelt devotion and grandeur. The main idol’s aagman (arrival) was marked with traditional rituals, music, and joy, while the flower-crafted Ganeshas adorned the space as a backdrop of spiritual beauty.

By bringing together devotional rituals and handcrafted decor from nature, the Ambani family once again showcased how tradition can be reimagined in meaningful ways. Mrs. Nita Ambani’s commitment to championing handicrafts was visible in every detail of the decor, which honored both artistry and spirituality.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Antilia Cha Raja stood not just as a deity of wisdom and prosperity, but also amidst décor that celebrated nature’s bounty and the beauty of human craftsmanship.