Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In ₹26k Polka Dot Halter Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 30, 2025
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled at the trailer launch of her upcoming project Do You Wanna Partner, making her look the highlight of the evening
She stunned in a Norma Kamali Paint Dots Halter Fishtail Gown worth ₹23,359, proving polka dots can be both timeless and bold
The classic print was reinvented with a body-hugging silhouette and fishtail hemline, adding contemporary glamour
The halter neckline beautifully framed her shoulders, lending a subtle yet sensual edge
Accessories were kept minimal with dainty hoop earrings and a sleek bracelet, letting the gown shine on its own
Tamannaah glowed with soft-flushed cheeks, a nude-pink lip, and luminous highlighter, nailing the fresh-face look
Her sleek and polished hairstyle tied the look together, enhancing her elegant and modern vibe
