Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In ₹26k Polka Dot Halter Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 30, 2025

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled at the trailer launch of her upcoming project Do You Wanna Partner, making her look the highlight of the evening

All images from Canva

She stunned in a Norma Kamali Paint Dots Halter Fishtail Gown worth ₹23,359, proving polka dots can be both timeless and bold

The classic print was reinvented with a body-hugging silhouette and fishtail hemline, adding contemporary glamour

The halter neckline beautifully framed her shoulders, lending a subtle yet sensual edge

Accessories were kept minimal with dainty hoop earrings and a sleek bracelet, letting the gown shine on its own

Tamannaah glowed with soft-flushed cheeks, a nude-pink lip, and luminous highlighter, nailing the fresh-face look

Her sleek and polished hairstyle tied the look together, enhancing her elegant and modern vibe

Thanks For Reading!

'My Wife Is A Catholic But Waits Every Year To Welcome Ganpati': Husband's Viral Video On Why Faith,...
Find out More