Rakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly chic in her travel attire. While her fashion choice was subtle, one detail stood out, a visible patch on her neck, highlighted by her high ponytail. Fans and paparazzi couldn’t help but notice, sparking curiosity online about what it could be.

The patch that caught everyone’s eye

Quickly, netizens identified the patch as the LifeWave X39 stem cell patch, a wearable wellness product designed to stimulate the body’s own stem cells. The patch claims to aid in healing, boost energy, and improve overall health, without any drugs or invasive procedures.

Priced at ₹19,816 for a box of 30 patches in India, the X39 is a growing trend among those seeking non-invasive ways to enhance their well-being.

How the LifeWave X39 works

The patch uses patented phototherapy technology to gently activate the body’s natural healing processes. Key benefits include:

1. Enhanced exercise performance without chemicals or drugs.

2. Improved strength and stamina, ideal for active lifestyles.

3. Non-invasive wellness support, offering a safe, daily boost.

Website |

How to use the patch

According to their website, using the LifeWave X39 is simple and user-friendly:

Choose a spot: Apply the patch on clean, dry skin. Common areas include the neck, shoulder, or wrist. Avoid areas with cuts or irritation.

Apply daily: Each patch is intended for one day of use. Remove it after 24 hours and replace it with a new patch from the sleeve.

Consistency matters: For best results, apply a patch at the same time each day, ideally in the morning to support energy and stamina throughout the day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Easy integration: The patch is lightweight and discreet, allowing it to be worn under clothing without interfering with daily activities.

A box contains 30 patches, providing a month’s supply of consistent wellness support.

Rakul Preet’s Work Front

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh continues to shine with an exciting slate of projects. She will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, a highly anticipated film already generating buzz. Additionally, she has several Bollywood and pan-Indian films lined up, showcasing her versatility and solidifying her status as one of the leading actresses of her generation.