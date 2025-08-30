 Rakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?

Rakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?

The patch claims to aid in healing, boost energy, and improve overall health, without any drugs or invasive procedures

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly chic in her travel attire. While her fashion choice was subtle, one detail stood out, a visible patch on her neck, highlighted by her high ponytail. Fans and paparazzi couldn’t help but notice, sparking curiosity online about what it could be.

The patch that caught everyone’s eye

Quickly, netizens identified the patch as the LifeWave X39 stem cell patch, a wearable wellness product designed to stimulate the body’s own stem cells. The patch claims to aid in healing, boost energy, and improve overall health, without any drugs or invasive procedures.

Priced at ₹19,816 for a box of 30 patches in India, the X39 is a growing trend among those seeking non-invasive ways to enhance their well-being.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And ₹1,000 Per Session For Others
Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And ₹1,000 Per Session For Others
Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings
Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings

How the LifeWave X39 works

The patch uses patented phototherapy technology to gently activate the body’s natural healing processes. Key benefits include:

1. Enhanced exercise performance without chemicals or drugs.

2. Improved strength and stamina, ideal for active lifestyles.

3. Non-invasive wellness support, offering a safe, daily boost.

Website

Website |

How to use the patch

According to their website, using the LifeWave X39 is simple and user-friendly:

Choose a spot: Apply the patch on clean, dry skin. Common areas include the neck, shoulder, or wrist. Avoid areas with cuts or irritation.

Apply daily: Each patch is intended for one day of use. Remove it after 24 hours and replace it with a new patch from the sleeve.

Consistency matters: For best results, apply a patch at the same time each day, ideally in the morning to support energy and stamina throughout the day.

Easy integration: The patch is lightweight and discreet, allowing it to be worn under clothing without interfering with daily activities.

A box contains 30 patches, providing a month’s supply of consistent wellness support.

Rakul Preet’s Work Front

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh continues to shine with an exciting slate of projects. She will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, a highly anticipated film already generating buzz. Additionally, she has several Bollywood and pan-Indian films lined up, showcasing her versatility and solidifying her status as one of the leading actresses of her generation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?

Rakul Preet Spotted With Wellness Patch On Neck: What Is It?

Nita Ambani's Dream Ganesh Utsav: Decor Handcrafted From Flowers, Ferns; It's Nature Reconstructed

Nita Ambani's Dream Ganesh Utsav: Decor Handcrafted From Flowers, Ferns; It's Nature Reconstructed

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In ₹26k Polka Dot Halter Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In ₹26k Polka Dot Halter Gown

'My Wife Is A Catholic But Waits Every Year To Welcome Ganpati': Husband's Viral Video On Why Faith,...

'My Wife Is A Catholic But Waits Every Year To Welcome Ganpati': Husband's Viral Video On Why Faith,...

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment