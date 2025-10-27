 Chhath Puja 2025: The Sacred Role Of Sugarcane In Honouring Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya
Chhath Puja 2025: The Sacred Role Of Sugarcane In Honouring Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most revered Hindu festivals and will be celebrated with immense devotion and purity across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this four-day festival emphasises gratitude, discipline, and harmony with nature. Among the many traditional offerings made during the rituals, sugarcane (ik or ganna) holds a special and sacred place in Chhath Puja celebrations.

Sugarcane significance

Sugarcane is considered a symbol of prosperity, purity, and the sweetness of life. It is offered to Surya Dev as a gesture of thankfulness for sustaining life on Earth. In Hindu belief, sugarcane represents continuity and strength — its tall, jointed stalks signify growth, resilience, and unity in family and community. Devotees believe that offering sugarcane during Chhath invites blessings for fertility, good harvest, and overall well-being.

Sugarcane: Connection between heaven and Earth

During the rituals, sugarcane is placed as an essential part of the soop (bamboo basket) during arghya, when devotees offer water and prayers to the rising and setting Sun. In some traditions, two sugarcanes are tied together in an arch-like structure over the prasad and diyas during the Sandhya Arghya (evening offering). This symbolises the connection between heaven and Earth, signifying the divine bond between the devotee and the cosmic energy of the Sun.

Symbol

Apart from its spiritual value, sugarcane also plays a role in maintaining energy levels during the fast, as its juice is known for its natural sweetness and nourishment. In essence, sugarcane in Chhath Puja 2025 is not just an offering — it embodies the festival’s message of simplicity, gratitude, and the eternal link between humans and nature, celebrating life’s sweetness and divine balance.

